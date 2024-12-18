I Always Wondered Why Harry Never Tried To Stop Dexter From His Urges, But Dexter: Original Sin’s Christian Slater Explained It Perfectly To Me

Below are spoilers for the series Dexter, as well as the sequel series Dexter: New Blood and the first episode of Dexter: Original Sin, which premiered as part of the 2024 TV schedule. If you still need to catch up, you can check it out with a Paramount+ subscription with a Showtime addition.

If you've ever seen Dexter, then you likely know that the show itself revolves around the titular character as he takes out evil people to satisfy his dark urges. Still, from the beginning of the series, he's pretty much devoted his life to killing people, not even bothering to suppress his desires anymore. I'd always wondered how this happened and how his father never seemed to stop him But instead encouraged him. However, Original Sin's Christian Slater explained it perfectly.

Through Dexter: Original Sin, fans really get an inside look into the eponymous killer's life as a young man and more specifically, his relationship with his father, Harry, played by Christian Slater. Prior to the series premiere, I had the chance to talk to Slater on behalf of CinemaBlend and asked if Harry ever really had any intention of stopping Dexter, since he seems to give in during the first episode.

Slater, however, said that Harry did have the desire to curb his son's behavior at one point and that Dex did attempt to channel his urges in other ways, like medical school and hunting. However, at a certain point, he had to just "surrender" because nothing was working. Slater explained the situation as follows:

I do believe that he did have some hope that he could channel this in a particular way. I mean, he tries to take Dexter hunting, he's got him in medical school hoping that that will be enough to sort of quench his thirst. But as we come to discover, even in the first episode, it's just not going to work. It's just this desire continues to grow and blossom, and Harry wants to hold him back, and he begins to realize that he has to surrender. And then Harry kind of gives him the green light in a way, or he gives him the green light, and he's sort of in a difficult position, but he does make that choice.

On the first episode of Original Sin, viewers see Dexter kill his first victim, and he and Harry talk about it later. Of course, when Harry is alone, he cries, because he knows this is only the beginning of his son's murderous path. And, now, Dexter is free to do whatever within his code, because Harry permitted him – and that means more freedom bit by bit.

For those who may not remember, Harry was more like an apparition on the original Dexter (which is one of the best Showtime shows). The character -- played by James Remar on the parent series -- was already deceased at that point in the timeline. Thankfully, Original Sin really allows the writers to expand more on Dexter and Harry's relationship and, now, I totally understand why Harry didn't do much. As you can see, it's because he had already done so much before but, when only one approach works, you sometimes have to give in.

I'm eager to learn more about the franchise's lore from this spinoff prequel. Clyde Phillips said he created Dexter: Original Sin because of the team he had behind him. Needless to say, I'm finding this expansion of the story and characters to be awesome – and I'm relishing the fantastic Michael C. Hall's resurrection return following New Blood. I'll have to wait for further details as the new episodes air, of course. But, for now, I'm content with what's been revealed and thankful for Christian Slater clearing up a major point for me.

Be sure to grab Paramount+ with Showtime to watch Dexter: Original Sin. You can also watch episodes live on Showtime when they air on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.