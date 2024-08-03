10 Shows Like Dexter And How To Watch Them

Fans still cannot seem to get enough of Dexter, even after more than ten years since Showtime aired its controversial series finale in 2013. Based on a series of novels by Jeff Lindsay, the hit crime drama starred Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall in the title role of a forensic investigator who channels his homicidal urges into getting rid of the most awful villains terrorizing Miami.

It would later inspire a limited series continuation called Dexter: New Blood, which follows him in his new life in upstate New York, in 2021, an upcoming prequel series called Dexter: Original Sin, which follows his early days at Miami Metro, and another sequel series called Dexter: Resurrection, which will apparently see Hall reprise the character once again. While we wait for America’s favorite serial killer to come back from the dead, check out these other great shows like Dexter, which should satisfy fans’ bloodlust in one way or another.

(Image credit: USA Network)

The Sinner (2017-2021)

Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) investigates cases involving the likes of a woman mysteriously compelled to murder a stranger, a boy who poisoned his supposed parents, and a suspicious car accident.

Why it is a great show for Dexter fans to watch: Similar to our compulsion to root for a homicidal individual like Dexter, the audience cannot help but feel empathy for the unique criminals featured in The Sinner — developer Derek Simonds’ quasi-anthology series inspired by Petra Hammesfahr’s novel, which follows the lead protagonist on a different case each season.

(Image credit: HBO)

Barry (2018-2023)

A professional assassin (played by co-creator Bill Hader) discovers he has a passion for acting while scoping out a job in Los Angeles and aspires to leave his dark past behind.

Why it is a great show for Dexter fans to watch: Arguably the best thing outside of SNL starring Hader is Barry, which offers yet another inside look at the life of a killer struggling to maintain a more normal life, but with a more consistently comedic edge than Dexter… at first, at least.

(Image credit: RTE)

The Fall (2013-2016)

A London detective (played by The X-Files star Gillian Anderson) investigates a series of disturbing killings that turn out to be the work of seemingly mild-mannered family man (played by Jamie Dornan)

Why it is a great show for Dexter fans to watch: While bearing a more somber and dark tone, both aesthetically and emotionally, Allan Cubitt’s acclaimed U.K.-based crime drama relates to Dexter as a series told from the perspective a killer who doubles as a husband and father, but with the added twist that the cop tailing him is also the co-lead.

(Image credit: USA Network)

Mr. Robot (2015-2019)

A young, psychologically disturbed man (played by Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Rami Malek) is convinced to use his pristine hacking skills to take down his corrupt employers by a mysterious stranger (played by Christian Slater).

Why it is a great show for Dexter fans to watch: Elliott — Malek’s protagonist from creator Sam Esmail’s acclaimed, non-HBO prestige drama, Mr. Robot — has a lot in common with Dexter, being a vigilante who goes to criminal lengths to fight evil with the aid of a hallucinatory ally resembling his father.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lucifer (2016-2021)

After Satan (Tom Ellis) grows disillusioned by his life as the ruler of Hell, he takes human form and offers his expertise about Earth’s greatest sinners as a police consultant in Los Angeles.

Why it is a great show for Dexter fans to watch: One of the best DC TV shows on Netflix (it is based on a version of Satan created for the comic book publisher’s Vertigo imprint) is Lucifer, which is, like Dexter, also a great example of a crime thriller in which the titular protagonist — in this case, the actual Devil — uses his immoral abilities for good.

(Image credit: NBC)

Hannibal (2013-2015)

A talented FBI profiler (played by Hugh Dancy) works on a series of haunting cases, unaware that one of his most trusted allies — a brilliant criminal psychologist (played by Mads Mikkelsen in one of his best roles) — is secretly a cannibal.

Why it is a great show for Dexter fans to watch: Bryan Fuller’s acclaimed, yet short-lived, adaptation of Thomas Harris’ popular novels, Hannibal, is yet another great crime thriller in which the titular literary character uses his unique criminal perspective to help law enforcement catch people like him.

(Image credit: Netflix)

You (2018-2024)

Chronicles of a young man (played by Penn Badgley) and his search to find the perfect romantic match, no matter how violent he must get.

Why it is a great show for Dexter fans to watch: Had Dexter never been blessed with the guidance of his adoptive father, Harry (James Remar), who taught him his special moral code, he could have turned out like Badgley’s Joe, who has done some very evil things on You, even beyond murder.

(Image credit: AMC)

Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

After being diagnosed with a terminal illness, a high school chemistry teacher (played by Emmy winner Bryan Cranston) teams up with his former student (played by Aaron Paul) to manufacture and sell methamphetamine in order to support his wife and children when he is gone.

Why it is a great show for Dexter fans to watch: Dexter is a show like Breaking Bad — creator Vince Gilligan’s groundbreaking character study — in the sense that both series cleverly convince the audience to root for a criminal protagonist, with the main difference being that Dexter, at least, has a stronger moral compass than Walter White.

(Image credit: USA)

Burn Notice (2007-2013)

A skilled secret agent (played by Jeffrey Donovan) is mysteriously blacklisted, forcing him to return to his hometown and take a job as a private investigator.

Why it is a great show for Dexter fans to watch: Donovan’s Michael Westen (who also serves as the narrator for creator Matt Nix’s hit USA series Burn Notice) is not a criminal, but he, Gabrielle Anwar’s Fiona, and Bruce Campbell as Sam do use their unique expertise and unconventional methods to fight crime in Miami, much like Dexter.

(Image credit: CBS)

Limitless (2015-2016)

By taking an experimental pill that unlocks all of a human being’s potential cognitive abilities, an average young man (played by Jake McDorman) becomes a valuable ally to the FBI as a consultant.

Why it is a great show for Dexter fans to watch: After her exit from the Dexter cast (as Dexter’s sister, Debra Morgan) following its series finale, Carpenter went from playing a detective to an FBI agent on Limitless (based on the 2011 Bradley Cooper movie) in which she works with a man who uses unusual skills to fight crime — in this case, drug-induced hyper awareness.

We certainly hope other Dexter fans also think these TV shows are killer.