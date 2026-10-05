I’m As Shook As Sebastian Stan Is About Chris Evans Getting Confirmed For Doomsday
Evans' top secret role was revealed back in December of 2025.
The MCU is known for its tight security, with its cast and crew tasked with guarding the secrets of each upcoming Marvel movie and TV show. All eyes are on what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves for Avengers: Doomsday, and Sebastian Stan is shocked that Chris Evans was confirmed to return as Captain America. As a fan who has spent years watching the Marvel movies in order I have to agree.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is extremely limited, and the return of Steve Rogers is one reason why anticipation is so high. Chris Evans wasn't originally included in the Doomsday cast list, but we've already seen footage of his return as Captain America. In a clip from Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz's Instagram, Stan got real about his reaction to this reveal, offering:
Ouch. Chris Evans might be making Marvel fans' days by returning as Steve Rogers, but the reality of filming Doomsday sounds super isolating. His role was top-secret, which meant he had to be housed away from the movie's announced cast. News of his role broke the internet, so maybe it was worth it. Still, Sebastian Stan is shook that the studio revealed his role so long before it actually arrives in theaters this December.
Avengers: Doomsday's trailer showed some brief footage of Steve Rogers, who is wearing casual clothes rather than a Captain America suit. Luckily he'll be wielding Mjolnir, which he famously did in Endgame's final battle. Later in the same interview, Stan revealed a conversation he had with Evans about his surprise role, saying:
I don't know about you, but I'm dying to hear Evans' recollection of shooting Doomsday. It would have absolutely gone viral if his role was revealed, but the studio was able to control that narrative. Although Sebastian Stan is still shocked that his inclusion was revealed so long before the next Avengers movie was released.
Fans are eager to see how the MCU's heroes will react to Steve Rogers' return, especially Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan's Bucky. The latter actor didn't reveal what's going to happen when they reunite in Doomsday, but he did speak about the unique challenge of bringing his signature character to life in the crossover event. In his words:
This sounds like a funny dynamic, and I'm suddenly even more excited to see how Bucky interacts with the entire teams of heroes that will be part of Doomsday. Namely The Avengers, The Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the New Avengers aka Thunderbolts. He's currently part of the lineup for the latter, but Bucky's got history with plenty of other characters as well.
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All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully Sebastian Stan's character doesn't get killed off so we can see more of his dynamics with the rest of the shared universe's heroes.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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