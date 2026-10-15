Sebastian Stan’s Avengers: Secret Wars Update Has Me Asking Some Big Questions

It's an exciting time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While fans were recently treated to the debut on VisionQuest for those with a Disney+ subscription, all eyes are on the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday. The Russo Brothers will follow that up with its sequel Secret Wars, although Sebastian Stan's recent comments about the latter have me a bit confused.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, but all will be revealed when it hits theaters in just a few months. Stan's Bucky Barn is part of the Doomsday cast list, and fans can't wait to see how the New Avengers interact with the other three team of heroes. I assumed that whoever survived the fight with Robert Downey Jr.'s villain would automatically be brought into Secret Wars, but that might not be the case. During an interview with IndieWire the 44 year-old actor spoke about that mysterious project, offering:

I know there’s this other film that’s meant to shoot next year, but I haven’t heard anything about it. There’s a lot of people waiting to see when it’s going to happen. I don’t know if it’s on the schedule yet.

Wait, what? Not only is Stan not confirmed to appear in Secret Wars, but he doesn't even know if he's going to have a role in Doomsday's sequel. The movie is expected to start shooting in January, so he should presumably be locked down if Bucky is going to have a role. I'm so confused.

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Of course, Stan might not be telling the truth here, as Marvel's tight security often requires actors to guard its secrets. For example, Andrew Garfield lied for months about his Spider-Man: No Way Home role. Still, the Fresh actor's comments have me asking questions.

(Image credit: Marvel)

I have to wonder just how bloody Avengers: Doomsday is going to be. There are four teams of heroes in the cast, and I assume that not everyone makes it out alive. I've been nervous that Chris Hemsworth's Thor might die during its mysterious runtime, and now Stan has me equally worried about Bucky.

It's unclear what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves for Secret Wars, but if it follows the comics then we should expect to see Doctor Doom create Battleworld and pit Marvel's heroes against each other. Although if the filmmaker haven't nailed down their cast yet, seemingly anything could happen in the developing blockbuster.

The pressure is on for The Russos to deliver with the next two Avengers movies, especially after how wildly successful their MCU credits are. There have been some disappoints in the years since Endgame hit theaters, so crushing it with Doomsday and Secret Wars might help bring fans back into the fold. Hopefully Bucky is along for the fun either way.

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Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list.