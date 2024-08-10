Disney Drops New Frozen 3 Details, But I'm More Excited About A Different Frozen Project Coming To Disney+

In case Disney has gone so long without big updates on the Frozen 3 front that you were beginning to let it go, prepare for some exciting news! The company has dropped some big new details for the third film in the franchise of upcoming Disney movies, which also may not be the last big screen adventure for Anna and Elsa. At the same time, a different Frozen project will come to streaming for Disney+ subscribers, and I'm actually more excited for the latter than the former.

New Frozen 3 Details

A third Frozen movie was officially confirmed more than a year ago, but that confirmation in February 2023 didn't come with a lot of details. That has changed thanks to the D23 Expo's Disney Entertainment Showcase panel. Frozen 3's release date is set for 2027, according to Frozen franchise writer/director Jennifer Lee.

Lee also said that it "will take two films to answer" the questions that were lingering as of the end of Frozen 2, which released in 2019. She did not explicitly confirm that Frozen 4 is on the way as well, but it sounds like the next installment in the franchise will be the first half of a big screen two-parter.

She didn't establish when exactly in 2027 to expect Frozen 3, but if it follows the precedent of the first two movies, then a pre-Thanksgiving release in November is likely. The presentation also showed the first concept art for the second Frozen sequel, which shows Elsa on the back of a white horse and Anna on the back of a brown, both wearing their primary outfits from Frozen 2 and Olaf on the back of Anna's horse.

Looming behind the sisters is what appears to be the shadowy figure of a viking carrying a spear, while ahead of them is what appears to be a castle in the sky. All in all, there's a lot to look forward to... but considering just how long we'll be looking forward, I'm more excited for a more imminent release.

Broadway's Frozen Is Coming To Disney+

The plot of the original Frozen film was adapted into a stage musical that debuted on Broadway in 2018, a.k.a. before the franchise even expanded into releasing a second movie. The musical mostly follows the plot of the movie, with a few tweaks and additions that make it well worth a watch even if you're a diehard fan of the 2012 original.

I say that as somebody who saw Frozen: The Broadway Musical when it was on tour to my hometown. The production brings the magic of the movie to the stage in a way that almost boggles the mind, and I'm excited that its arrival on Disney+ means not only that I can revisit it, but those who don't have access to stage musicals can check it out as well.

And the reason why I'm more excited for the musical coming to Disney+ than Frozen 3? Well, you can expect the musical to start streaming a la Hamilton in 2025. Depending on when it arrives in 2025 (and if Frozen 3 does indeed get a November 2027 premiere), this project could be available two years before Elsa and Anna's next theatrical adventure. So why not get more excited for the one that's coming first?

If you want a Frozen fix sooner rather than later, Disney+ has you covered. Not only are the original versions of the first two films available, but also the sing-along versions, several specials, and Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2.