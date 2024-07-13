Disney Is Releasing A Pop-Punk Album Of The Studio's Hits, And I'm Getting Nostalgic On Two Levels

The Walt Disney Company is coming off recently celebrating one hundred years as a studio, and boy, do they have a massive legacy to boast about. One especially great element to come out of the animation house and entertainment conglomerate is all the incredible music that has been composed for their iconic movies over the years. And now, for maybe the first time ever, the company is making something for the punk Disney fans!

Disney is Releasing A Pop-Punk Album, And I’m Already Obsessed

Disney announced that a brand new cover album packed full of Disney songs is coming soon. It’s called A Whole New Sound and it will feature many of the studio’s greatest hits re-recorded by “iconic” alternative, rock, and pop punk bands.

Upon the announcement, Disney dropped the first song of the batch. Simple Plan was brought on the album to do their own rendition of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” and this version is fire. Give it a listen on YouTube :

This is so good! Simple Plan is a beloved band on the pop punk scene most memorably with the hit “I’m Just A Kid” back in 2002 along with tons of great songs from the genre over the years. Disney has yet to announce what other punk bands or songs will be featured on the album, but Simple Plan is an incredible introduction to the whole thing. I could see bands like Taking Back Sunday, Pierce The Veil, Jimmy Eat World, or even Paramore… though they are currently busy going viral on the Eras Tour also recording their own tracks as well!

Disney also announced that Simple Plan will be playing “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” at D23 on August 9 in conjunction with the studio celebrating The Lion King’s 30th Anniversary. The studio is already celebrating the big birthday by having Barry Jenkins’ Mufasa movie be the next among live-action Disney movies .

‘A Whole New Sound’ Brings Together Two Nostalgic Passions Of Mine

How awesome is it that punk bands are being recognized by Disney? I can recall growing up as a Disney kid with the Disneymania series of albums that had popular singers and bands covering classic Disney tunes. Smash Mouth covered “I Wanna Be Like You” from Jungle Book, the Jonas Brothers did “Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life for Me),” Selena Gomez covered “Cruella De Vil,” and Jessica Simpson did “Part Of Your World,” among so many others.

As a kid who grew up in that Disney Channel golden age, I loved listening to those covers. I love that the album will have the younger generation discovering pop punk bands, and perhaps parents my age and older will get a kick out of the upcoming album.

