Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Footage Reveals Wanda's Sons Billy And Tommy, But Not In The Most Hopeful Way

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a month away, and the anticipation surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel only seems to be growing. One of the things fans are most excited about is seeing more of Wanda Maximoff (who may or may not be more powerful than Strange). The newly christened Scarlet Witch experienced a lot in WandaVision (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription), including the apparent loss of her sons, Billy and Tommy. However, the latest footage from the upcoming movie finally confirms that they’ll return, but it doesn’t appear to be in the most hopeful way.

In the new TV spot, Wanda appears to return to her suburban home in Westview, where she’s happily greeted by the rambunctious twins. It’s a sweet reunion, but there seems to be a grim twist to it. Maximoff’s subsequent words appear to imply that the meetup with her kids is simply a recurring nightmare of her's. This isn’t unlike Stephen Strange, who also explains that he was also having dreams and nightmares.

The children of Wanda Maximoff and Vision first appeared as infants during the third episode of WandaVision. In Episode 5, the two magically age up to 5 and later 10-year-olds. The brothers soon begin to exhibit superhuman abilities, with Billy getting magical powers like his mom’s and Tommy obtaining superspeed similar to that of his late uncle. By the end of the series, it’s confirmed that the boys are tied to the fictional reality Wanda created and both are seemingly erased from existence after their mother undoes her damage. The Avenger’s farewell to her children served as one of the Disney+ show’s most heartbreaking moments.

However, WandaVision's post-credits scene did offer up a bit of hope in regard to the boys’ fate. In the closing shot, Wanda’s astral form is seen studying the mysterious Darkhold, during which she hears the cries of her two children. It’s an obvious hint that the two are alive, but whether that’s in the main universe or another remains to be seen.

Those who are familiar with Wanda’s kids likely know that they’re major players in Marvel Comics. Both eventually become members of the Young Avengers, with Billy taking on the moniker Wiccan and Tommy adopting the name Speed. At this point, it’s hard to say what lies ahead for them in the MCU. But with Marvel's Kevin Feige having teased a YA team in the franchise, it’s possible there’s hope for them yet. A family reunion would certainly be lovely though, even if it does happen, I predict Maximoff is going to have to go down a long, dark and emotionally draining path in Doctor Strange 2 to make it happen.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6th and is one of the biggest new movie releases of the year. Also be sure to stream past Marvel movies in anticipation for the Sam Raimi-directed flick.