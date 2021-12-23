Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong Makes The Multiverse Of Madness Sound Like Amazing Insanity

After the successful run of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the next Marvel masterpiece to hit theaters will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Spidey sequel set the stage for The Multiverse of Madness to be a fun and chaotic epic Marvel fans have been starving for. Most stars associated with the film have been mum about what Sam Raimi has in store for audiences. But Doctor Strange 2’s Benedict Wong just broke away to give fans some insight. Wong’s explanation of The Multiverse of Madness made it sound like amazing insanity.

The anticipation for Doctor Strange 2 has been growing as the stars have spoken about their filming experience. The cast has gone back for reshoots reportedly due to the events of Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The reshoots are an otherworldly experience, according to Benedict Wong. The Doctor Strange star spilled to The Hollywood Reporter what chaos Sam Raimi has in store for the MCU fans.

I’ve been marveling at his vision, his take. His overall resolve, as well. We were shooting in the middle of a pandemic and it was almost like, Doctor Strange and the Menace of the Multischedule. We were literally filming in a quantum way. There is no plan A. There’s a B and a C and then a D. Your mind is running all over the place. I have no doubt it’s going to be something fantastic.

It appears Doctor Strange 2 will live up to Kevin Feige’s multiverse promise for Phase Four. Since it’s expanding on Spider-Man: No Way Home’s storyline, there will be multiple characters and reported cameos to handle in the sequel. But it wouldn’t live up to its title if there weren’t multiple plots and concepts being juggled. Shooting multiple stories with a bit of secrecy is typical Marvel fashion. Having Sam Raimi helm the sequel seemed like a fun and insane time, according to Benedict Wong. Given Raimi’s track record, the MCU is about to get a little weirder and darker.

The reshoots indicated Doctor Strange 2 will take the multiverse concept to a new level. Wong already clarified the second round of filming had to do with both reshoots and never-completed scenes. They appeared to be necessary as the sequel will follow Doctor Strange’s search for the Time Stone. Along with Benedict Wong and Benedict Cumberbatch’s returns, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez will join in on the multiverse adventure as Scarlet Witch and America Chavez respectively.

If Spider-Man: No Way Home was any indicator, moviegoers are in for a wild ride. Marvel fans will have to wait a moment before they get to witness all the multiverse chaos. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive in theaters on May 6, 2022.