CNN Accidentally Used A Picture Of A Dolly Impersonator In Tribute, And The Woman Was Not Happy

With the recent death of icon Dolly Parton, tributes have been pouring in. From celebrities to everyday fans, it feels like everyone loves Dolly Parton and feels connected to her in some way, whether it’s by enjoying her music and movies or being touched by her philanthropic work. Broadcast and cable news flooded their own programming with folks remembering what made the 9 to 5 star so beloved, as well. And then, somehow, among it all, CNN aired a photo of someone who was not actually Dolly Parton.

Granted, there are thousands, possibly even millions, of images of the legendary music star, and mistakes happen. But that doesn’t make it any less weird that no one noticed that the image being used was of a tribute performer, not Parton, before it went live on the network, which has since apologized to her family. You can catch the clip here:

@thewashingtonexaminer Cable news network CNN aired a photo of someone who was not legendary music star Dolly Parton during its coverage of her death, and was forced to apologize to her family afterward. The network aired an image of a 58-year-old tribute artist instead of Parton. In the photo, Parton impersonator Kelly Vohnn is seen in true Parton fashion, donned up in all the glitz and glamour fit for the star, wearing a white dress with shoulder pads covered in rhinestones, and sporting a small rhinestone waist belt. #CNN #DollyParton #CNNNews #EntertainmentNews ♬ original sound - TheWashingtonExaminer

In case you were wondering, the image is actually of 58-year-old tribute artist and Las Vegas performer Kelly Vohnn, as she attended a screening of the Mike Sardina biopic Song Sung Blue, starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson. While the big hair and the glitz and glamour of the dress might confuse the eye for a moment, it doesn’t take long to realize that it’s not Dolly Parton in the image. And it’s a mistake that the longtime singer herself blasted the network for in the New York Post. She said:

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I started getting all these texts in from friends saying that I was on CNN, and I couldn’t believe it. I was already heartbroken at losing Dolly because of how much she has given to me as a woman and an artist. But then to see these images of me on screen was just weird. Somebody at CNN really messed up and didn’t do their research.

CNN has apologized for the error that occurred during “Laura Coates Live” less than 24 hours after the “I Will Always Love You” singer/songwriter’s passing, stating very clearly and simply, “We regret the error and apologize to the Parton family.” Kelly Vohnn also seems to want it known that she has never represented herself as Dolly or tried to pass herself off as Miley Cyrus’ godmother, but is instead known as a tribute act for her and many other stars.

Dolly Parton is, was, and always will be one of a kind. She released some of the best songs of all time, across any genre. She created her own theme park, which ultimately landed a spot in the theme park hall of fame. And she meant so much to so many by uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, secretly producing Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and making a lasting impression on 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, for example.

That’s honestly what’s most surprising about the CNN slip-up. While, yes, it is strange that with all the images there are to choose from, somehow CNN managed to pick a photo of someone other than Dolly Parton, it doesn’t take away from all the accomplishments of the “Jolene” singer. Dolly Parton has left behind a lifetime of incredible work that will allow future generations to continue to appreciate and love who she was.