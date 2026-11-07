Ernie Johnson’s Take On That Emotional Inside The NBA Tribute From Charles Barkley Has Me In My Feelings

By now, basketball fans are surely aware that Ernie Johnson is leaving Inside the NBA after the 2026-2027 NBA season. Johnson made the announcement at the end of October, and fans and celebrities alike have since been honoring him. One of the most emotional tributes, though, came from Johnson’s longtime co-hosts, Charles Barkley, who spoke about the news during an episode of the talk show. I was already in my feelings over the on-air tribute but, now, that’s amped up a bit since I’ve heard Johnson’s first-hand account.

Johnson initially revealed his news in a social media video that eventually went viral on October 28, and he spoke about it again at the top of Inside’s broadcast that evening. Following that opening, Johnson teed up the show, as per usual, by introducing co-hosts Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. When Johnson threw it to Barkley, however, he was misty-eyed and momentarily at a loss for words. Johnson admitted on The Dan LeBatard Show (as seen on YouTube) that he was surprised, saying:

I was concerned, at first, because the camera was on him and he wasn't saying anything, and he had to kind of — like he was struggling and I was like, 'Oh, what's going on here?' The moments don't get much better than that for me when I think about the last few days. Because look, I've said it before, you guys have heard me, we love each other. We've been together for so long. We would do anything for one another.

That night, when the camera was on him, the usually humorous Barkley took a few seconds to compose himself. He eventually recovered, simply saying, “That was tough,” in a low and solemn voice. “Sir Charles” then proceeded to give a truly warm tribute to Johnson, which beautifully summed up the 26 years they’ve worked together. Check out Barkley’s tribute, and those of Smith and O’Neal by watching the video below:

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Shaq, Kenny & Chuck thank Ernie Johnson after Inside The NBA departure announcement | NBA Tip-Off - YouTube Watch On

Months ago, Charles Barkley claimed he would retire after this season and, in the process of doing so, he let slip that Johnson was doing the same. Barkley voiced his desire for both him and his co-host to step away from the show together. Johnson didn’t immediately confirm his plans for weeks, leaving much uncertainty. In the video, Johnson explained that he wanted to step away from the show as a way of slowing down a bit in order to spend some time with his family and focus on other ventures. Johnson also said this of his on-air tribute:

It was emotional for me. I mean, I was holding it together all day long and it was like, ‘Oh, man. I'm watching Chuck struggle with this.’ But that just speaks to the relationship we all have.

More on Inside the NBA (Image credit: ESPN) Charles Barkley Shares More Thoughts On Retiring From Inside The NBA, And I’m Starting To Believe He’ll Do It This Time

Johnson began hosting Inside back in the fall of 1990 and, under his leadership, the show became a must-watch program for basketball devotees like myself. The “Godfather” has been present for the series’ biggest moments, including its move from TNT to ESPN last season. Considering the veteran broadcaster’s long tenure with the program, the notion of him no longer hosting is somewhat hard to think about. What’s more is that there’s still the question of whether Barkley will truly retire (this time) as he declared.

Whatever the case, ESPN is reportedly committed to Inside the NBA regardless of Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley’s plans. I’m not sure I’m ready to think about the prospect of the show being with two of its key members. For now, though, I’m just relishing this final season with the core four and hoping it produces even more memorable moments like Barkley’s sentimental tribute.