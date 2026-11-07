Ernie Johnson’s Take On That Emotional Inside The NBA Tribute From Charles Barkley Has Me In My Feelings
Does anyone have a tissue?
By now, basketball fans are surely aware that Ernie Johnson is leaving Inside the NBA after the 2026-2027 NBA season. Johnson made the announcement at the end of October, and fans and celebrities alike have since been honoring him. One of the most emotional tributes, though, came from Johnson’s longtime co-hosts, Charles Barkley, who spoke about the news during an episode of the talk show. I was already in my feelings over the on-air tribute but, now, that’s amped up a bit since I’ve heard Johnson’s first-hand account.
Johnson initially revealed his news in a social media video that eventually went viral on October 28, and he spoke about it again at the top of Inside’s broadcast that evening. Following that opening, Johnson teed up the show, as per usual, by introducing co-hosts Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. When Johnson threw it to Barkley, however, he was misty-eyed and momentarily at a loss for words. Johnson admitted on The Dan LeBatard Show (as seen on YouTube) that he was surprised, saying:
That night, when the camera was on him, the usually humorous Barkley took a few seconds to compose himself. He eventually recovered, simply saying, “That was tough,” in a low and solemn voice. “Sir Charles” then proceeded to give a truly warm tribute to Johnson, which beautifully summed up the 26 years they’ve worked together. Check out Barkley’s tribute, and those of Smith and O’Neal by watching the video below:
Months ago, Charles Barkley claimed he would retire after this season and, in the process of doing so, he let slip that Johnson was doing the same. Barkley voiced his desire for both him and his co-host to step away from the show together. Johnson didn’t immediately confirm his plans for weeks, leaving much uncertainty. In the video, Johnson explained that he wanted to step away from the show as a way of slowing down a bit in order to spend some time with his family and focus on other ventures. Johnson also said this of his on-air tribute:
Johnson began hosting Inside back in the fall of 1990 and, under his leadership, the show became a must-watch program for basketball devotees like myself. The “Godfather” has been present for the series’ biggest moments, including its move from TNT to ESPN last season. Considering the veteran broadcaster’s long tenure with the program, the notion of him no longer hosting is somewhat hard to think about. What’s more is that there’s still the question of whether Barkley will truly retire (this time) as he declared.
Whatever the case, ESPN is reportedly committed to Inside the NBA regardless of Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley’s plans. I’m not sure I’m ready to think about the prospect of the show being with two of its key members. For now, though, I’m just relishing this final season with the core four and hoping it produces even more memorable moments like Barkley’s sentimental tribute.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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