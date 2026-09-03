New Street Fighter Footage Showed Off One Of My Favorite Attacks, But Left Me With A Big Blonde Question
I already want a supercut of all the fights.
With the upcoming video game adaptation of Street Fighter, 2026 will hopefully continue its pretty decent game-to-feature run. The latest trailer from Paramount Pictures dropped this week, with new footage galore, and it completely leans into the unbelievable nature of the game's physics and fighting styles. Which is really all anyone should want from an upcoming action movie like this, right? (I mean, there are some movie-related concerns to have, but still.)
Amidst all the ridiculous carnage on display is one of my favorite attacks from the games, which is fun to see. But there's something we didn't see that I also want to talk about. But first, the Street Fighter trailer!
Now put those hands together for the arrival of a classic Street Fighter mega-combo
E. Honda Coming In Hot And Hand-Slap Heavy
Of all the unique moves available to utilize in the Street Fighter franchise, one of the most visually appealing and patently impossible is E. Honda's Hundred Hand Slap, which gloriously makes an appearance in the trailer above within the bathhouse setting from the game. We don't get to see all 100 slaps, or even 80 or 60. But I'm hoping the full movie will deliver on that front.
Not that I'd expect Hirooki Goto's character to get all of those punches off on Andrew Koji's Ryu and taking the protagonist down. Especially not in the trailer. But maybe he can bring all that belly-slapping mayhem to another lower-tiered fighter.
E(xtra) kudos to the trailer also giving fans E. Honda's Super Zutsuki, or flying headbutt, which is on pretty much the same level of believability as his other specialty move. But it still looks cool.
Why Haven't We Seen Guile's Sonic Boom Or Anything Beyond Quips?
Pro wrestling superstar Cody Rhodes felt like the perfect casting for Guile right out of the gate, and seeing him rocking that massive blond hairdo in the trailers has only helped strengthen that assumption. But while just about every other fan-favorite Street Fighter character's signature move has been revealed in one way or another, we have yet to see Guile's Sonic Boom or his Flash kick. Or any fighting from him, really.
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Considering that Rhodes is the one person in the cast who fights on screen for a living outside of Hollywood, I kinda figured the early previews would lean hard into his physicality. Instead, though, Guile's biggest trailer pops are from his quips. And don't get me wrong, I did indeed chuckle hearing him criticize another character's haircut, and Rhodes' mic skills are always on point. But it's not like being funny is core to this character's appeal. SHOW ME THE SONIC BOOM!
Even if they don't show it, at least let me hear the "Sonic boom!" from the games. Just give me that, and I can make it through the rest of the week no problem.
Street Fighter will join other upcoming 2026 movies when it hits (or belly-slaps) theaters on October 16, 2026.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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