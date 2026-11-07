A Full House Actor Had ‘Too Big A Pack’ To Be Wearing Biker Shorts In One Kimmy Gibbler Scene

Since Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber launched their Full House rewatch podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos!, plenty of BTS sitcom tea has been spilled. From the fact that producers had a preferred Olsen twin to work with to the anger on set when Candace Cameron Bure cut her hair without warning, there's been so much to learn about the TGIF show. And, on the latest podcast episode, it was revealed that one actor had “too big a pack” to be wearing biker shorts for a scene with Kimmy Gibbler, and this sounds so cringey.

In the season 7 episode of “Love on the Rocks,” DJ Tanner debates whether or not to break up with her boyfriend, Steve Hale. When she goes mountain climbing with Kimmy and her boyfriend, Keanu, she gains a new perspective on her life and relationship. While discussing the episode, in a recent episode of How Rude, Tanneritos!, Kimmy actress Andrea Barber exposed a rather revealing detail about her on-screen boyfriend that cropped up amid filming:

This poor actor, Keanu. So originally, he wasn’t wearing his jacket and it was just his shirt and his biker shorts. But, the bike shorts were a little tight. And a little too revealing.

Yes, poor actor! When you rewatch the episode, the biker shorts Keanu was wearing really did look tight, almost like spandex. And for a family-friendly show, it makes sense to cover that up. Like Sweetin humorously said, that’s just too much information for families at home to see.

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(Image credit: ABC)

It’s common for wardrobe changes to happen when an actor on a family-friendly sitcom is showing a little growth down there. That happened to Jaleel White when he was asked to hide his bulge in Family Matters . In the case of Brian Evans, who played Keanu, Barber explained that the wardrobe department had other ideas to hide that area:

They got a note. Costumes got a note from Video Village. And so, they had to quickly find this jacket. A long jacket to cover.

Well, I’ve got to say, the long jacket worked. You can’t see anything. Hey, you do what you have to do to keep the Full House episode G-rated.

Anyone curious as to how Brian Evans felt about the embarrassing wardrobe change should know he told EW that he “didn’t know what was happening.” Not only that, but he also revealed the priceless reaction his mother had when one of the crew members told him he had “too big of a pack" for a teenager on this show”:

I remember seeing my mother’s face sitting at the studio audience just beet red, laughing.

This certainly isn't the kind of moment I would've expected to hear regarding the long-binge-watchable show , but it's also a funny piece of information. Thank goodness the costume department of the ABC sitcom was right on top of it. Otherwise, I could imagine the producers receiving some not-so-flattering letters from parents.

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