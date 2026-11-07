I've Loved Remi Wolf Since Off Campus, But I Just Found Out She Got Pretty Far On American Idol

There’s a lot of love about Season 1 of Prime Video’s popular hockey romance Off Campus . The book-to-screen adaptation has incredible chemistry, love triangles, shirtless hockey guys , and even a live performance from indie pop-rock star Remi Wolf. I’ve been spamming her music ever since the show came out, including her new album Mud. Her raspy belt is incredibly unique, and I only just found out that it actually got her pretty far on American Idol.

I’ve actually been a fan of Remi Wolf for a few years now, so I was pleasantly surprised when I started watching Off Campus, and she popped up as herself on stage in Season 1, Episode 1, which is available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription . However, I had no idea this wasn’t her first TV appearance. Wolf was actually first introduced to audiences on Season 13 of American Idol, and recently reminisced with People about her experience on the iconic singing competition:

I got pretty decently far, and it was a cool experience to see how the entertainment industry works because I had no experience whatsoever in that world.

Wolf, who at the time was 17 years old, made it decently far in the competition after auditioning “on a whim.” She wowed judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez, and Keith Urban to make it to Hollywood Week before getting cut from the competition. However, the “Bottle” singer said she was grateful her time on Idol ended there:

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I was such a baby, and I’m so glad that I was able to carve my own path as a baby growing into an adult rather than having that early influence on me by executives and stuff. I feel like my frontal cortex was not developed enough to handle it.

One thing I love about Remi Wolf’s music is that it’s her own unique sound, and I love that she has built her career off living completely true to herself, and that Island Records, the label she is signed to, has allowed and encouraged her to do that. I have to wonder if teenage Remi Wolf in 2014 could have predicted that her run on Idol, and eventual exit, would have led to a cameo on one of Prime Video’s most acclaimed shows of 2026 .

Wolf first gained fame from her hit single “Photo I.D.” in 2021, and has since released three studio albums. Her performance in Off Campus features some of her biggest songs off her second studio album Big Ideas, including "Soup", "Toro", and "Alone In Miami."

Her latest album Mud was released on October 9 of this year, with the 30-year-old describing the project on her Instagram as “my favorite, my healer, my family, my precious, my blood, sweat, and tears.” It’s clearly her most vulnerable project to date, prompted by her decision a year and a half ago to become sober.

I would love to see Remi Wolf return to Off Campus in Season 2 , which has officially been confirmed to drop on Prime April 28, 2027. The “Sexy Villain” singer said on the Zach Sang Show that she would be down to return, but that she has no idea where they would work her into the story, and I have to agree. However, I would love to hear some of her new songs off Mud included in the soundtrack when Season 2 premieres.