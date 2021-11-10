Downton Abbey: A New Era's First Trailer Is Coming Soon, And Another Wedding Is Afoot

To some, the first trailer for a film like Downton Abbey: A New Era is akin to something like seeing the next Avengers movie advertised. With the ITV drama making quite a splash with its first cinematic outing, creator Julian Fellowes’ series went from an unknown future at the movies to a tremendously teased return. This weekend will only kick off more speculation and excitement, as the first teaser trailer will be released exclusively to theaters. And another wedding is afoot on the grounds of Downton.

A small taste of the first teaser to Downton Abbey: A New Era was released by Focus Features , alongside with the news that the full teaser will be exclusively attached to the theatrical release of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. And right at the tail end of this delightful reel, you’ll see that Tom Branson (Allen Leech) and Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton) are in the middle of what looks like tying the knot. Take a look at the footage, for yourself, below:

When we last left Tom and Lucy in Downton Abbey: The Movie, the pair were set to finally become an item, after a film’s worth of dancing around the issue. And thanks to some late revelations in the plot, particularly Lucy’s connection to the chain of inheritance for Downton Abbey itself, it looked like their future could secure the estate in the family once and for all. Tying into that recurring issue that’s been presented throughout Downton Abbey’s TV and movie entries, Downton Abbey: A New Era is truly living up to its name.

And with a new era comes new cast members , which is something else the early marketing for Downton Abbey: A New Era has provided us with a look at. Along with the announcement of the teaser trailer’s arrival in theaters came a series of photos that, for the most part, showed off familiar characters like Lord and Lady Grantham (Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern), as well as Daisy (Sophie McShera) and Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol). However, included in the return of old friends was the first look at Laura Braddock’s Myrna Dalgleish, a mysterious new figure in Downton Abbey: A New Era, seen here:

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Of course, what discussion surrounding Downton Abbey: A New Era would be complete without a mention of the return of everyone’s favorite conversation partner, Dame Maggie Smith’s Violet Crawley? Well, on that front, there’s no new updates, as we don’t even see the Dowager Countess of Grantham make the slightest appearance. The marketing team could be holding that reveal for the teaser trailer, or even the first full trailer’s release; so let’s not ring any alarm bells yet. Even if the rumors from the set would have us ready to do so at once.

Having even the slightest new footage of Downton Abbey: A New Era helps make everything feel so much more real. While the finished product was delayed a couple months from its original December 2021 release date, there will be plenty to discuss in the meantime. It might help to stockpile some extra tissues in the interim as well, seeing as this new era could come with some bittersweet hallmarks.

Downton Abbey: A New Era opens the doors to the estate once more on March 18, 2022. To check out all of the other exciting films on the horizon in the new year, the 2022 release schedule is in play with all the information you could need. Or, you could close off the year in style with one of the remaining 2021 movies that are still set to hit theaters. Just don't forget, if you want to see the teaser trailer as soon as possible, you'll have to see Kenneth Branagh's Belfast this weekend, only in theaters!