Drew Barrymore Came Up With A Way For Scream’s Casey Becker To Return (And I’m Not Mad At It)
Take my money.
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The horror genre's renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down, to the delight of fans like me. Some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters with new sequels, including Wes Craven's Scream. Drew Barrymore was famously killed off in the 1996 original, but she recently dropped an A+ way that her character could be brought back for an upcoming horror movie. Let's break it all down.
Scream continues to be one of the best horror franchises, and we've recently gotten three new movies in theaters (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). The seventh movie brought back a ton of dead legacy characters, and while speaking to Laurie Metcalf about her cameo on The Drew Barrymore Show, the E.T. star icon offered a way Casey Becker could return. In her words:
Honestly, I'm in. While the Scream movies have gone in deep about Sidney Prescott's backstory and her mother Maureen's history, they haven't done a deep dive on some of Ghostface's early victims. And it would be awesome to learn more about Casey's life prior to being the slasher franchise's opening victim.Article continues below
The reason for Casey's murder only becomes obvious towards the end of the original Scream movie, when the identity of Ghostface(s) is revealed. It turns out that Stu was mad that she broke up with him to date Steve, which is why they were targeted in that iconic kill sequence. And the hardcore fans like me would no doubt enjoy seeing this dynamic play out.
Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
The Scream franchise is streaming on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from.
Obviously this is unlikely, given that decades have passed since Drew Barrymore brought Casey to life (and death) in Scream. So either the role would need to be recast, or de-aging technology would need to be utilized in order to make this story come to life. Still, it's a fun entry point that I've got to tip my hat to Barrymore for.
Drew has played Casey a few times during her talk show's run, rocking that blonde wig and white sweater to great success. And now that Scream 7 included the return of Laurie Metcalf, Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette, just about anything feels possible. So why not find a way to explore more of Casey Becker's story?
Scream 7 is still in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list, and the rest of the franchise is streaming over on Paramount+. We'll just have to wait and see if Drew Barrymore ever get to retun to the role of Casey on the big screen.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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