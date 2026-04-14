Drew Barrymore Came Up With A Way For Scream’s Casey Becker To Return (And I’m Not Mad At It)

The horror genre's renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down, to the delight of fans like me. Some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters with new sequels, including Wes Craven's Scream. Drew Barrymore was famously killed off in the 1996 original, but she recently dropped an A+ way that her character could be brought back for an upcoming horror movie. Let's break it all down.

Scream continues to be one of the best horror franchises, and we've recently gotten three new movies in theaters (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). The seventh movie brought back a ton of dead legacy characters, and while speaking to Laurie Metcalf about her cameo on The Drew Barrymore Show, the E.T. star icon offered a way Casey Becker could return. In her words:

Casey Becker, I think you could do an origin story for anything. And I think that’s how you go in there.

Honestly, I'm in. While the Scream movies have gone in deep about Sidney Prescott's backstory and her mother Maureen's history, they haven't done a deep dive on some of Ghostface's early victims. And it would be awesome to learn more about Casey's life prior to being the slasher franchise's opening victim.

Article continues below

The reason for Casey's murder only becomes obvious towards the end of the original Scream movie, when the identity of Ghostface(s) is revealed. It turns out that Stu was mad that she broke up with him to date Steve, which is why they were targeted in that iconic kill sequence. And the hardcore fans like me would no doubt enjoy seeing this dynamic play out.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

The Scream franchise is streaming on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from.

Obviously this is unlikely, given that decades have passed since Drew Barrymore brought Casey to life (and death) in Scream. So either the role would need to be recast, or de-aging technology would need to be utilized in order to make this story come to life. Still, it's a fun entry point that I've got to tip my hat to Barrymore for.

Drew has played Casey a few times during her talk show's run, rocking that blonde wig and white sweater to great success. And now that Scream 7 included the return of Laurie Metcalf, Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette, just about anything feels possible. So why not find a way to explore more of Casey Becker's story?

Scream 7 is still in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list, and the rest of the franchise is streaming over on Paramount+. We'll just have to wait and see if Drew Barrymore ever get to retun to the role of Casey on the big screen.