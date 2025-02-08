Scream: How Drew Barrymore’s Opening Scene Nearly Stopped The Film From Being Made

News
By
published

What’s your favorite scary movie? Scream almost didn’t make the cut.

Drew Barrymore in Scream
(Image credit: Dimension)

When Scream premiered in 1996, its now-iconic opening scene, featuring Drew Barrymore as Casey Becker, sent shockwaves through audiences. The scene immediately set the film apart from other scary movies of the time, and it helped launch it into the stratosphere of the best horror movies ever. However, according to OG Scream cast member Skeet Ulrich, the chilling sequence almost ended production before the film could truly get started.

The Scream legacy star revealed during a panel at MegaCon 2025 (via People) that after the late great director Wes Craven and his team shot Barrymore’s harrowing first scene, Miramax executives panicked and nearly pulled the plug on the entire project. Ulrich recounted:

I don't know if you know, but we started off shooting the sequence with Drew Barrymore in the beginning of the movie and they finished that sequence and Miramax stopped production. They were like, ‘We don't wanna make this movie anymore. We don't know what it is.’

For those unfamiliar, Scream opens with Barrymore’s character answering a mysterious phone call that quickly turns sinister. The scene, which plays out like a mini horror film within the larger story, subverts expectations by killing off what seemed to be the film’s lead actress in the first 15 minutes.

While today it's considered one of the greatest horror openings of all time, Miramax executives reportedly didn’t understand the film’s tone and structure at first—and it almost cost Scream its future.

Casey Becker answers the phone in Scream

(Image credit: Dimension Films)

According to the Billy actor, it took some quick thinking from Craven and two of the film’s producers to convince the studio to continue. One of the faces behind the Ghost Face killer masks continued:

It took [director Wes Craven] and two of the producers editing the beginning section of the movie together, rushing it to New York from Napa Valley, California, for the [Miramax founders Bob and Harvey Weinstein] to look at it and go, ‘Oh okay, now we get it. Keep going.'

What's Next For Scream?

Ghostface in Scream

(Image credit: Dimension Films)

Scream 7 is expected to land in theaters on February 27, 2026. While waiting for the franchise’s return, check out our 2025 movie release schedule to see what other upcoming horror movies are headed to a theater near you.

The Craft actor also revealed that the production was only about two weeks into filming when the uncertainty hit. That meant the entire cast—many of whom were relatively unknown at the time—had no idea if the movie they were making would ever see the light of day.

Despite the early hesitation from the studio, Scream went on to become a genre-defining hit, reviving the slasher film and becoming one of the best horror movies of the '90s and launching one of the greatest horror franchises that is still alive nearly three decades later. The film’s blend of self-aware humor, genuine scares, and brutal kills became its trademark, inspiring six sequels, with the upcoming Scream 7.

Looking back, Ulrich admitted that he and his castmates had no clue they were making something that would resonate for generations. He added:

We were a bunch of kids trying to break into the business in a bigger way, but we were really a bunch of actors who got together and took a chance on a film that even Hollywood didn't necessarily want to take a chance on.

Now, nearly 30 years later, Scream is still extremely popular, with new installments keeping the Ghostface legacy alive.

And to think—it all could have ended before the first knife was even raised. Those suits didn’t know what they had, good thing they didn’t stop it before it made horror movie history.

Ryan LaBee
Ryan LaBee
Writer

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Tuk swims in the oceans of Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar: Fire And Ash’s Evil Na’vi Teases Make Me Nervous, But I’m Smiling Over Details About Another New Clan
Jennifer Garner in The Last Thing He Told Me

Jennifer Garner's Family Church Burned Down In The Fires, But There Was One Bright Spot When They Sifted Through The Rubble: 'Imagine My Surprise'
Cameron Diaz in a cream blazer looking fly in Back in Action on Netflix.

Cameron Diaz Had Been Outta The Game For Years. A Lot Had Changed On Movie Sets When She Got Back In Action
See more latest