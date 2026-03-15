There's A Scream Legacy Character I've Wanted Killed Off For Three Movies

The horror genre's renaissance isn't slowing anytime soon, with some of the best horror movies offering fans new sequels. That includes three new Scream movies, that have arrived in theaters and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. The recent additions have featured a number of beloved legacy characters, but there's one I've been wanting to see killed off for years now: Heather Matarazzo's Martha Meeks.

Scream is one of the best horror franchises ever, and plenty of A+ talent has appeared throughout the course of its tenure in theaters. The 2022 movie brought back Matarazzo as Martha, the mother of Core Four members Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin. She hasn't been seen since, and I personally think that Matarazzo would be an excellent opening kill for an upcoming horror movie.

Heather Matarazzo's Martha Meeks Being An Opening Kill Would Be Epic

I've written about wanting to see Heather Matarazzo be the opening kill in a Scream movie for a few years now. Martha has basically had two cameos in the franchise so far; she delivered Randy's posthumous video in Scream 3 and then was shown hosting Chad, Mindy and their friends in the 2022 film. But she hasn't actually gotten into the horror of the franchise yet, and I think that Ghostface targeting Martha would be a great way to bring back another legacy character, and also raise the stakes for the twins.

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When Martha popped up in the fifth Scream movie I was thrilled as a longtime fan. Matarazzo is an excellent actress who has appeared in a number of movies I love through the years, including Welcome to the Dollhouse, the Princess Diaries movies, and Saved!. I always wanted to see more of Martha, and she was endlessly charming in her brief scene years back. So, why not let her finally come face to face with Ghostface like the other members of her family?

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

The Scream franchise is streaming over on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+.

As a hardcore horror fan, I also want to see Matarazzo get into the action because of her history in the genre. Aside from playing Martha in the Scream movies, she famously starred in both The Devil's Advocate and Hostel: Part II. Her death in the latter movie is one of the franchise's best kills, and I'd love to see her flex those muscles again in a Scream sequel.

I also think that Martha would be a great opening kill because of the way it might influence the characters of Chad and Mindy. The Meeks-Martin twins have been scene-stealers throughout the last three movies, often providing comedic beats. But, if their mother was killed by Ghostface I think it would activate them in a way we haven't seen yet.

Scream 7 broke records at the box office, so it seems likely that we'll get another movie from Paramount. Fingers crossed that Martha comes back. For now, the seventh movie is still in theaters as part of the 2026 movie release list.