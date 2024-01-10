Dua Lipa's Gorgeous Corseted Dress Tied Below Her Butt, And It Made Sitting Down A Huge Problem

A lot of the attention on Globes night was... OK on Jo Koy's memorably panned monologue. On the fashion front, attention was on Margot Robbie again rocking Barbiecore for the awards . Or on Deacon attending with mom Reese Witherspoon. Notably, JLo was also seen in a stunning light pink dress and Brie Larson also wore a memorable purple pastel number. Dua Lipa was not here for the light-colored palette, instead rocking a glam black corset dress. It photographed very well. Turns out, though, it was less fun to sit in.

Dua Lipa’s dress from Schiaparelli was black with gold trim with a corseted back. I’ve seen some people calling it polarizing due to its “skeleton”-like appearance, but it’s actually kind of giving me Man Ray "Le Violon d'Ingres" vibes. Plus, the length of the dress made the 5’8” singer look even more svelte and I liked that she went for a different aesthetic than many other celebrities.

So, for me the look worked. That is, until she tried to sit down.

I mean yikes. The problem with a corset is that it is very stiff and if you have a corset back that continues tying down all the way past your butt you are limiting your options. If you are at a cocktail party or other event where you can avoid sitting all night, fine. However, the Globes is known for having large tables the talent has to sit at so the show can get those reaction shots. (And also so there can be product placement for booze. Moët and Chandon bottles were seen on the tables night of.)

We've seen other celebrities like Kim Kardashian in restrictive fashion at these sorts of events before. And while Dua Lipa was at least a good sport about it in her Instagram post, you can see how this was fully uncomfortable to sit in below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa was at the show this week in support of buzzy awards movie Barbie, which was nominated for a slew of Golden Globes Awards and won for Best Cinematic And Box Office Achievement and more. Her track “Dance the Night” didn’t ultimately win, but it was a loss with a bit of a silver lining. The other big original song from the Barbie soundtrack “What Was I Made For?” By Billie Eilish and Finneas did win in the Best Original Song category.

There’s a slew of additional awards shows coming up, including the SAG Awards, The BAFTAS, the Critics Choice Awardws and the Oscars, among many others. I don’t know which Dua Lipa will choose to attend, but if she shows up on a red carpet and decides to go full corset again, let’s hope the tying ends at the small of her back. Just saying. A girl’s gotta sit.