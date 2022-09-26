I Can’t Stop Watching This Wild TikTok Of Kim Kardashian Going To Comical Lengths For Fashion

Fashion has become an important part of Kim Kardashian ’s brand, and the reality star has been pushing the limit with gravity-defying outfits , head-to-toe leather pieces , and even, somehow, gloves to pair with your swimwear . As she continues to find her fashion voice after years of Kanye West dictating her looks , Kardashian seems to prioritize being bold and unique. Qualities that aren't as important? Comfort and mobility, if this TikTok post is any indication. I cannot stop watching (and laughing) as the SKIMS founder attempts to get up some stairs and into a waiting vehicle.

Stephanie Shepherd, a friend of the famous family, shared a TikTok of the Kardashians star wearing a floor-length dress that appears to be made out of chainmail, which doesn’t exactly allow for much movement within the garment. Watch as Kim Kardashian shows the lengths she’s willing to go to for fashion:

I can’t get over her hopping up the stairs like that, and then her face after she looked up at the other staircase! Her heels likely weren’t helping matters and, even once she made it to the vehicle, her team had to pretty much lay her onto the seat, because she couldn’t bend at the waist! I don’t know where she was headed in that wardrobe, but I think we can safely rule out a sit-down dinner.

This video not only shows off the reality star's fashion sense but also her sense of humor. That music accompanying the post is perfect and shows that she doesn't take herself so seriously that she can't see the ridiculousness of this situation. Also, how amusing is it that this video of Kim Kardashian wearing clothing she literally can’t move in was posted around the same time that her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson appeared on the Meet Cute red carpet in sweatpants ? They really are living in two different worlds . This is the woman, after all, who said she’d eat poop to look younger .

Kim Kardashian certainly does look amazing in that dress, don’t get me wrong. But I have trouble getting behind clothing that limits flexibility to that degree. What if there were a fire? Do you think there’s a member of her staff assigned specifically to throw her over their shoulder in case of emergency? To that end, why DIDN’T someone just carry her up the stairs in the first place?

The whole thing is reminiscent of the video Kylie Jenner posted of sister Kendall ascending some stairs while the family was in Italy for Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding . That video was thankfully captured in perpetuity by TikTokers :