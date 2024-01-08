Margot Robbie Rocked Barbiecore At The Golden Globes, And I'm Hoping She Does It All Of Awards Season

There's a common theme in a lot of Margot Robbie's stunning red carpet looks as of late, and while her black corset at the Saltburn premiere was a nice change of pace, she's back on the Barbiecore train. The actress was apparently only joking when she said she'd thrown out all of her pink wardrobe after the press tour was over because she rocked another stunning Barbie-approved outfit at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Just when it seemed she couldn't possibly top the pink-with-white polka dot ensemble for the Barbie press tour, Margot Robbie stunned yet again. Check out her flowing pink dress that, if only briefly, made me forget about the bombed monologue by Jo Koy that happened later in the night:

(Image credit: Getty Images Photo by Tommaso Boddi)

It's unfair that some of us have to walk around knowing that, at any given moment, Margot Robbie can capture the world's attention with a stunning look. Jokes aside, the actress is still leaning into the iconic Barbie motif and outfits, and I love it. When I say that I hope she does this until the Oscars are over, I genuinely do mean it. And who knows how her fashion could be inspired by upcoming movies she's in.

And while I think that Hollywood has looked down on actors like Austin Butler for leaning too much into Elvis, it's remarkably easy for Margot Robbie to channel Barbie with pink outfits while reuniting with the Barbie cast without feeling like she's doing too much.

Part of that is thanks to the fact that wearing clothes isn't as outwardly noticeable as maintaining a Memphis accent for a year, but the other part is that Barbie was one of 2023's most iconic movies. Its strong messaging had a profound impact on many filmgoers and likely surprised quite a few people who might not have known what they were getting into when showing up for a movie based on a popular toy.

Barbie didn't capture all the awards it was nominated for at the 2024 Golden Globes, but it did win a couple of the categories it was nominated for. The movie took home the award for Best Original Song for a Motion Picture and the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Given the wild amounts of money that it made, I'd argue it should've won that award twice!

Perhaps the best part of the whole Barbiecore trend is it will likely be very evident when looking back at old photos of Margot Robbie when she was and wasn't promoting the Barbie movie. That's completely fine, of course, because I'm sure the movie will remain just as beloved then as it is now, and how many actors can have their red carpet looks be so in tune with the movies they were a part of? Perhaps Robbie is about to be a trendsetter, and we'll see a lot more of that in the future.

Barbie is currently available to stream if you have a Max subscription. Fire it up if you're looking to see Margot Robbie in every iconic outfit Barbie has ever worn and of course, in need of a phenomenal story that's worth watching again and again.