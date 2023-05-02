Dune 2 Reveals First Look At Florence Pugh And Austin Butler Ahead Of Full Trailer

Last week, the audiences gathered in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for CinemaCon got to witness the first footage from Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part 2, but it won't be long before audiences everywhere get to witness the preview of the sci-fi epic. Though the blockbuster won't be released until November, the first ever trailer is set to arrive tomorrow... and what's even more exciting right now is that we have a sneak peek at the characters being played by Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

Warner Bros. has released a teaser for the Dune: Part 2 trailer on Instagram, and it includes quick flashes of nearly every major character – including Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan and Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha. Check it out below:

A post shared by Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

For your convenience, we've taken screenshots of the two characters so that you can get a closer look. Below is Florence Pugh donning a beautiful headdress as the daughter of Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV, who is a key part of the story in Dune: Part 2 – particularly the ending.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

And here is a frightful look at Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, the dashing but psychotic member of House Harkonnen who will be introduced in Dune: Part 2. In the movie, he will succeed the sadistic and cruel rule of Glossu "Beast" Rabban (Dave Bautista) on Arrakis, the idea being that the oppressed Fremen would view him as a savior:

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

That's certainly a very different look than what David Lynch's Dune went with back in 1984 with Sting in the role... not to mention quite the deviation from Austin Butler's look in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.

When it comes to new faces in the expansive Dune: Part 2 cast, we're still waiting to get our first glimpse at Christopher Walken as the aforementioned Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, but that will hopefully be a treat delivered by tomorrow's trailer.

Adapting the second half of Frank Herbert's beloved novel and picking up from where 2021's Dune left off, Dune: Part 2 will follow the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) as they make a home among the Fremen and raise an army so that the people of the Arrakis can fight back against the evil and cruel House Harkonnen and the corrupt galactic empire.

Look for the Dune: Part 2 trailer here on CinemaBlend tomorrow (along with our follow-up coverage), and check out our Quick Things guide for the blockbuster to discover everything you need to know before the star-studded sequel hits theaters. Also starring Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Charlotte Rampling (all reprising their respective roles from Part 1), the movie will be arriving in theaters everywhere on November 3.