Dune 2’s Timothée Chalamet On Working With Zendaya, And Paul And Chani’s Story

Fans of the first Dune movie, as well as the original Frank Herbert novel, have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming sequel that will complete the Dune story. The other group that is likely excited to see more Dune is Zendaya fans, because she wasn’t actually in the first movie all that much. The good news is that she will be a big part of Dune 2, and Timothée Chalamet is hyping up the relationship in the new movie.

Speaking at CCXP (via Comicbook.com), Timothée Chalamet says that he and Zendaya became fast friends, even though she was only on set for about a week for the first Dune. However, her character Chani will be key to the sequel, so fans looking for that relationship to blossom will not be disappointed. Chalamet said…

Me and Z hit it off right away on the first one. She said she was only there for about a week, this time, we get the full Chani effect in the movie. We get the beautiful story between Paul and Chani, we get more sandworms. It's an epic adventure, I think you guys are all gonna love it

It was a bit shocking to hear that Zendaya was only on set for Dune: Part One for a week, but when we finally saw the movie, it was made clear that she just didn’t need to be in more of it. She appears more in visions that Paul Atreides has than as an actual character. The first movie leaves off just as Paul is joining the citizens of the planet Arrakis, and thus Chani just doesn’t really factor in.

Fans of Dune the novel, however, know that she’s a major character in the second half of the novel, and so it is comforting to know that she won’t get shortchanged in the sequel. Several characters who do appear in the first half of Dune the book did not appear in the film as part of the adaptation process, but Zendaya isn’t the only one who will be a big part of the Dune: Part Two cast.

Dune Part One won several Academy Awards, so the sequel is likely to be a strong contender as well. The movie was also a significant hit despite the global pandemic, a good thing, since if that hadn't happened, the second movie may never have been made.

We fully expected to be able to see the Dune sequel by now, but due to the actor's strike, Dune: Part Two was pushed into 2024 in hopes that the actors would be able to participate in the promotion of the film. We now know they will be able to do so, so there should be nothing standing in the way of the film now.