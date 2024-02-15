Dune: Part 2 Has Screened, And The First Reactions Are Calling The Sequel A ‘Masterpiece’

Is March too early for the best among 2024 movies to come out in theaters? According to what the first audiences are saying about Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part 2 , it sure isn’t! The science-fiction epic, which was initially going to come out this past fall, has finally premiered, and many who have seen the new movie are throwing around “masterpiece” when talking about it.

We’ve rounded up the first reactions to Dune: Part 2, and people are warmly receiving the second adaptation to Frank Herbert’s beloved novel so far. First off, check out what CinemaBlend’s very own Eric Eisenberg thinks about the upcoming release:

Having watched #DunePartTwo, I can say I have ridden a sandworm. It's a magical experience, and the faithful adaptation fans have been waiting for (albeit w/ some smart changes). A fascinating examination of zealotry & postcolonial politics wrapped in a breathtaking blockbuster. pic.twitter.com/pCWqBCbtNbFebruary 15, 2024 See more

As Eric Eisenberg shared on Twitter, he finds the sequel to be a “magical experience” that really matches his own experience reading the book in a really satisfying way. Eisenberg previously gave Dune a glowing 4.5 star review when it came out in 2021, and it looks like his review of the sequel will be very complementary to the latest Denis Villeneuve movie as well. CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell also caught the film early and wrote this:

#DunePartTwo is MASTERFUL filmmaking on an epic scale. Denis Villeneuve marries gripping character development to vast, sweeping cinematic visuals. And the cast evolves in their roles. I slightly prefer the simpler DUNE to this complex chapter, but still, a towering achievement. pic.twitter.com/qIFaeshZyWFebruary 15, 2024 See more

O’Connell’s comments tease more complexity from Dune: Part 2 that the 2021 setup couldn’t achieve on its own. While the CinemaBlend managing director admits he likes the first movie “slightly” more, he calls Part 2 a “towering achievement” in filmmaking. Here’s another one:

#DunePartTwo is GLORIOUS. A cinematic masterpiece in all its splendor. Villeneuve has outdone himself. Even better than Part One. More action-based, thus more epic, breathtaking moments. Truly delivers chills. The production & filmmaking are god tier. Give me Part 3. @dunemovie pic.twitter.com/DhajTouLabFebruary 15, 2024 See more

Film critic Fico Cangiano on the other hand said Part 2 is actually better than the first movie! Now check out what Variety and The AV Club’s Courtney Howard had to say:

Austin Butler is absolutely transformative, captivating & seductively evil. Yet another compelling performance from Dave Bautista. Rebecca Ferguson tears up the screen, rising to commanding power. Florence Pugh turns in career best work. (2/2) #DunePartTwo/ #Dune2 pic.twitter.com/Ay5mdqTP3ZFebruary 15, 2024 See more

Howard really delved into the performances of the Dune: Part 2 cast in her first reaction for the movie. She pointed out a lot of great acting throughout the film, but particularly shined a light on Florence Pugh for giving a “career best” performance as Princess Irulan. Now check out what Total Film’s Jordan Farley wrote:

Blown away by #DunePartTwo. Found it even more immersive, tactile and emotional than Part One. The clarity, heft and scale of the action is staggering. For me, the whole occupies a rarified place alongside The Lord of the Rings as the definitive version of a seminal text.February 15, 2024 See more

Those are some bold and very exciting words for Dune: Part 2. Lord of the Rings is thought of as one of the best adaptations of beloved books and best trilogies, so if Dune is on that level, fans should get really excited. (Plus, Villeneuve has shared plans to round out the franchise with Dune: Messiah next !) Here’s another reaction:

I was kind of mixed on the first Dune. DUNE: PART TWO is phenomenal. Up there with the greatest sci-fi movies I’ve ever seen. I want to ride a sandworm. #DunePartTwoFebruary 15, 2024 See more

If you’ve been counting back at home, that’s two big mentions of sandworm riding so far!! The cast have spoken about how they rode sandworms in the movie , and apparently the movie will really immerse one in the experience. And, if you don’t want to ride one, you can get in on one of those viral Dune sandworm popcorn buckets !!

While there’s love all around thus far for the second Dune movie, not everyone was coming out hot with positive praise. IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote:

Dune Part II: well at least Javier Bardem was having fun.February 15, 2024 See more

Even so, Ehrlich went on to say on Twitter that if you like the first one, he “can’t imagine you not liking this one too.”

So all and all, Dune: Part 2 looks like it’s going to be a blast. You can catch the movie when it arrives in theaters starting March 1.