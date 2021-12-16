Dune's Denis Villeneuve Is Getting Set To Tackle Another Big Sci-Fi Movie

After the runaway success of Dune, Denis Villeneuve has his pick of projects he can take on. While viewers wait for more news on Dune: Part 2, Villeneuve has already found an addition project, one which will see him staying in the lane of sci-fi epics.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Dune director will helm a big-screen adaptation of the Arthur C. Clarke classic Rendezvous with Rama. This will mark the filmmaker's second sci-fi novel-to-screen interpretation after directing the well-received Frank Herbert adaptation. Alcon Entertainment’s Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove will produce and finance the film. While announcing the film, Johnson and Kosove couldn’t hide their excitement as they praised Denis Villeneuve’s love for the genre, saying:

It’s perfectly fitted to our friend and collaborator Denis’ brilliant sensibilities and specifically to his love and passion for science fiction.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’s Morgan Freeman will produce the sci-fi epic alongside Johnson and Kosove through his production company Revelations Entertainment. Freeman has held the rights to the sci-fi classic since the early 2000s. Revelations’ Lori McCreary will serve as a producer on the upcoming film.

Much like Dune, Rendezvous with Rama deals with themes of exploration. The 1973 novel chronicles a group of explorers as they interact with an alien spacecraft upon its entry into the solar system and try to unlock the ship’s mysteries. With the Clarke sci-fi classic being one in a book series, the film’s potential success could birth a new franchise with more books primed for big-screen adaptations. Of course, this book won’t be the first Clarke book to be adapted for the silver screen, as the adaptation of his 1968 novel 2001: A Space Odyssey went on to be considered one of cinema’s greatest masterpieces.

However, it might be a while before Denis Villeneuve starts production on Rendezvous with Rama. The Arrival director is attached to direct and produce the Jake Gyllenhaal-led miniseries The Son. Of course, he’ll helm Dune: Part 2, along with producing and directing the HBO Max spinoff series Dune: The Sisterhood. Villeneuve has already given hints of what to expect in the sequel, including the introduction of a certain character. The sequel news was only enhanced by the sci-fi blockbuster raking in multiple Golden Globe nominations.

So fans of Denis Villeneuve’s work are in for a slew of sci-fi and action content over the next few years. Along with Dune and its sequel, the Sicario director already has a proven track record with Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. Hopefully moviegoers won’t have to wait too long to see Denis Villeneuve’s vision of Arthur C. Clarke’s words and imagery.

The film adaptation is currently in development, so there's no casting news, production start or release date for now.