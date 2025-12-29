After Rumors Swirled About Jordan Peele Directing A Marvel Movie, His Production Company Responded

Jordan Peele has come a long way from his sketch comedy days, shifting primarily to a director in high demand. Since forming his own production company, Monkeypaw Productions, Peele has made a splash directing critically acclaimed horror and thriller films that provide commentary on race and class through Black stories. However, his company dabbled in everything from comedy to action to animation, and now Peele might be looking to add the MCU to his resume.

A while back, rumors floated around the internet that Marvel might bring on Jordan Peele to direct a future X-Men movie. It was never confirmed by Peele, but things may be changing. Over the weekend, @cosmic_marvel on X, a popular account for Marvel and Disney breaking news, posted that Marvel Studios was looking to have the Get Out director helm an upcoming MCU film, and this time Peele’s production company responded:

I know it’s just an emoji, but that’s not nothing. To me this says, 'Hey, it’s probably going to happen, so keep an eye out for an announcement.' That's just my optimistic interpretation, of course. Still, whether it’s an X-Men movie or not, it looks like we shouldn't rule out seeing Jordan Peele join the coveted list of MCU directors.

It’s not shocking that Marvel might be looking to recruit Peele. His debut film Get Out received nominations in four of the major Oscar categories, including Best Picture. I’d bet there are plenty of people across genres in Hollywood who would want to work with the Nope director. As far as critics and fans are concerned, he’s never made a bad film.

Let’s be real: Marvel's appeal hasn't been the same since Phase 3 ended. If this play to bring back Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers and Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday doesn’t reignite the fandom, Kevin Feige might want to take some new approaches. A name with sustained hype like Jordan Peele would certainly pique interest and excitement.

Clearly this could be a good move for Marvel, but what would it do Peele? Back in 2019 he said it’s every filmmaker’s dream to be involved in a legendary franchise like Marvel, but the timing wasn’t right for him. Perhaps things have changed? What I’m trying to figure out is what he might direct. @InsideFandom on X posted some ideas in response to the news:

Marvel Studios is reportedly looking at Jordan Peele to direct one of their upcoming movies.Which Marvel film would you want him to direct?(Via: Daniel RPK) pic.twitter.com/P1tygA67lUDecember 28, 2025

These four seem right up Peele’s alley for sure. With the Us director’s specialty being horror, I have to assume he’d be interested in directing a more intense, perhaps darker project than the MCU usually delivers. Marvel comics stretch so far and wide there is nearly endless content to pull from, so I like toI think Feige and Marvel could make it work.

Even if we do get an official Jordan Peele/MCU announcement soon, we most likely won’t see the result for a couple years. Marvel already has 2026 and most of 2027 mapped out, and Peele is already directing an upcoming untitled project with Monkeypaw. Be sure to keep an eye out for further confirmation from Monkeypaw.