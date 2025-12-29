Britney Spears Threw Shade At Her Family In Belated Christmas Post

Britney Spears has cemented her legacy in the music industry as the Princess of Pop with hits like the endlessly catchy "Baby One More Time," "Oops, I Did It Again," and "Toxic," but she may be better known in recent years for the buzz of real-life drama involving her personal life. Years after the end of the conservatorship that had fans pushing a "Free Britney" movement, Spears used the holidays to cast some shade at her family. There seems to be at least one exception among her relatives in her commentary, but her message appears to be mostly directed at them en masse.

Days after the Christmas holiday, Britney Spears took to Instagram with a festive post, and it wasn't for a performance of "My Only Wish (This Year)", a.k.a. the Christmas song she released back in 2000. She included a shady message directed at her family along with a lovely photo of a Christmas tree. Here's what she had to say to her family (edited for clarity):

Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can’t fix. To my dear sweet innocent family, so so sorry I was busy this Christmas but I will definitely show up and surprise you soon. I can’t wait. Hello, beautiful Ivy. I just want to hold you, my love. Godspeed, friends.

Tell us how you really feel! While Britney Spears mostly didn't name names in her post, she also didn't mince words when sarcastically addressing family members. The post comes after ex-husband Kevin Federline released a memoir earlier in 2025, with the singer coming out to address the "most unbelievably horrible things being said" about her. Her ex did also say that he knew she'd talked to their sons as of November of this year, although he hadn't spoken to her himself.

Her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, also reportedly responded to the biography after Kevin Federline made her texts about Britney public. Like the majority of the rest of the family, Jamie Lynn wasn't named in the Christmas post, so it's impossible to say if she's among the family members that her pop star sister was addressing. It is worth noting that Britney including "Hello, beautiful Ivy" in the post is likely referring to Jamie Lynn's young daughter, born in 2018.

Take a look at Britney's Christmas photo and commentary:

Britney Spears reportedly spent Christmas with her son Jayden James, now 19, according to People. The outlet cites a source that said, "Britney had a fun time celebrating Christmas with Jayden — it's been such a special holiday." Her other son, Sean Preston, spent Christmas with Jamie Lynn Spears in Louisiana. Also present were Britney Spears' nieces, Ivey and Maddie, as well as her mother, Lynne.

Lynne was among the family members who Britney Spears named in her post-conservatorship allegations, but the singer hinted at a reconciliation when they reunited in 2023. Hopefully all is merry and bright at least between Britney and her mom and sister, if her son spent Christmas with them.

Instagram is often the place to get Britney Spears' most candid thoughts, and her first post after the Christmas photo repeated the message of "I know I'm not perfect" along with a dance. As for more commentary about her family, only time will tell.