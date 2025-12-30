Jude Law Wore A Mouthful Of Metal Teeth In Eden, And Yeah, He Told Me They 'Weren't Very Pleasant'
The British actor fully embraced the role of the German physician/naturalist.
Eden is one of those 2025 movie releases that came and went too quickly when it was first released in August. But now that it’s available to watch with a Netflix subscription, a lot more people are getting a chance to check out the latest Ron Howard film. Which means it’s time to talk about Jude Law’s metal teeth.
When CinemaBlend spoke to Jude Law and Ron Howard via Zoom back in August, the British actor shared details about portraying Dr. Friedrich Ritter, who was a German physician and naturalist who really moved to Galapagos with his partner to escape society. Law said this about wearing the metal teeth for the role:
Eden was shot completely outdoors in Australia with the likes of Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas and Daniel Brühl. (At one point, a poisonous spider landed right on Sweeney, but the dogs were apparently a lot nicer to her than they were in that birthing scene!) Law went more in-depth about how the look of the metal teeth in the movie were decided on in our conversation with these words:
Ritter and his lover Dore Strauch (played by Kirby) decided to abandon civilization back in 1929. As the movie shows and Law confirms, the doctor decided that removing all of his teeth and replacing them with metal ones would help him survive outside of civilization the best, and therefore it was an important detail about the character for him to adopt. As he continued:
Ron Howard added that another note they exchanged was one iteration of the metal teeth being “too James Bond” as well. Despite all the work, and pain that went into Law’s metal teeth, the actor loved being outdoors so much for the shoot that Howard had to tell him “you can’t actually live out here on set – the insurance company will not allow it.”
Eden earned a mixed to positive response from critics when it came out over the summer. You can check out our Eden review, which gave the film 3.5 out of 5 stars for being “another strong and character-driven work” from Howard. The movie just landed on Netflix, and is trending among the top ten. You can also rent/buy the historical drama on Amazon.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
