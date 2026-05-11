The Funny Way Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet Trolled Jesse Tyler Ferguson After Reuniting With Him And Ty Burrell

Modern Family is one of the best sitcoms of all time, and it’s arguably because of the chemistry of the actors, who are basically like family, similar to their characters. At this point, it's been six years since the hit ABC series ended, and the cast is still close and holding occasional reunions, whether big or small. The latest meetup involved Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ty Burrell, and Eric Stonestreet and, after the fact, Stonestreet hilariously trolled his on-screen husband.

Burrell (who played Phil Dunphy) and Stonestreet (who portrayed Cameron Tucker) paid a visit to Mitchell Pritchett actor Ferguson in New York to see him lead the off-Broadway play TRU, centered on Truman Capote. I love that Stonestreet and Burrell could see the play before it closed, and it seems their co-star was pleased as well. Ferguson shared a fun photo of himself with his fellow Modern Family alums on Instagram, and the post also includes a number of other sweet snapshots:

A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) A photo posted by on

It’s always so great seeing the Modern Family cast get together, and the fact that it happens pretty often is even better, no matter who reunites with whom. Of course, it's not uncommon for some form of hilarity to ensue during or after one of those reunions. With that, Stonestreet didn’t waste any time in poking fun at Ferguson via his own Instagram post, and it includes pictures that might have fans doing a double take:

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A post shared by Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) A photo posted by on

As can be seen above, Stonestreet's photos humorously age Ferguson significantly and, to be quite honest, if someone had never seen the latter before, they might be convinced by it.

What's worth mentioning is that this post also comes after Stonestreet reunited with his and Ferguson’s on-screen daughter, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, in October. And, as was the case with that get-together, Ferguson later dropped funny response to Stonestreet’s latest bit of trolling, and I can just hear the exhaustion in his comment:

Here we go.

Even though Ferguson and Stonestreet love joking around with each other, they can still share sweet messages with one another at times. For example, in September, Stonestreet tied the knot with Lindsay Schweitzer, and Ferguson had a sweet response. It goes without saying that relationships amongst co-stars can vary by cast, but it's more than evident that there's a sincere level of love and respect between Stonestreet and Ferguson.

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That aside, Ferguson was not the only Modern Family cast member who recently starred in a show in New York. Sarah Hyland’s been killing it on Broadway, including her performance as Connie Francis in Just in Time last fall. Her on-screen mom, Julie Bowen, paid her a visit and even hilariously (and maybe accidentally) took shots at her other on-screen daughter, Ariel Winter, by telling Hyland she’s the best fake daughter she could hope for.

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Here's hoping that the bonds between the Modern Family stars -- including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Ty Burrell -- remain intact for years to come. Fans can also stream all 11 seasons of the series using a Hulu subscription.