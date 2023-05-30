Kate Beckinsale Recalls The Time Keanu Reeves Helped Save Her From A Wardrobe Malfunction On The Red Carpet

Kate Beckinsale has sported some seriously flashy looks over the years, and she continued that trend during this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The veteran actress looked nothing short of impeccable when she walked the carpet of the Pot au Feu premiere in a light-green, semi-sheer dress. At this point, Beckinsale has been to the event a number of times throughout her career, with her first appearance occurring back in 1993. It was actually a very eventful day, it seems, as she premiered a movie and was saved from a wardrobe malfunction by Keanu Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard.

The star was promoting Kenneth Branagh’s Much Ado About Nothing when she made her debut at the film festival three decades ago and was prompted to reminisce on it while marking her most recent Cannes excursion . Kate Beckinsale shared an Instagram post that included a photo of her, Keanu Reeves, Robert Sean Leonard and Denzel Washington. At the time, she was sporting a bodysuit, which looked good but led to a complication as she made her way to the event:

I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington , all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind . I didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked.

This isn’t the only time that Kate Beckinsale has run into issues when it comes to clothing. She was hospitalized in 2021 after perilously putting on leggings . While the situation at Cannes doesn’t sound quite as dangerous, it’s definitely a scenario that’s panic-worthy. So it’s a good thing she had a little help from Robert Sean Leonard and Keanu Reeves, who’s affectionately known as “the Internet’s boyfriend.” The Underworld alum went on to explain just how the two actors gave her a keen assist:

Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened . In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset. Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word ‘gusset’ before ,but both jumped in to save me no questions asked[.]

I mean, if you can’t trust your co-stars to hold up the back of your gusset, then who can you trust to do it? Kudos to the guys for stepping in to prevent what could’ve been an unfortunate red-carpet situation for their colleague. And ultimately, it would appear that a good time was had by all. You can take a look at the photo, which also shows Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh, for yourself down below:

(Image credit: Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

When it comes to Keanu Reeves, his kind deeds have been well-documented on social media at this point. He went viral last year when he had a sweet encounter with a fan at an airport . He also had a similar kind of run-in with a Toy Story fan , who apparently loved the fact that the Canadian actor played Duke Caboom. These aren’t fashion-related moments, of course, but they still exemplify the kindness that he’s known for exuding.

Kate Beckinsale’s Cannes story is certainly one for the books, and it’s a sweet reminder that a little thoughtfulness can go a long way. One would hope that other stars would be so fortunate to have colleagues as considerate as Robert Sean Leonard and Keanu Reeves.