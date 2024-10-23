I Just Found Out Tom Hiddleston And Hayley Atwell Will Have A Marvelous Reunion Soon, And It's About Time They Had Big Scenes Together

The schedule of upcoming 2025 movies has promising works for fans of MCU alums Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell. With The Life of Chuck and Mission: Impossible 8 offering fans of their respective talents thrills in the year to come, there’s actually a project that’ll finally give them the chance to share some big scenes together. Though if you’re not in the UK, you may become a bit frustrated by what I’m about to tell you.

It was recently announced that Hiddleston and Atwell will respectively be playing Benedick and Beatrice in director Jamie Lloyd’s upcoming production of the iconic Shakespearian romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing. That casting was confirmed, along with the news that tickets are now on sale for the show’s run at the Theater Royal Drury Lane, in the social media post shown below:

Set to run from February 10th through April 5th, those of you who’ve always shipped Loki and Peggy Carter, congratulations, your day has come! That's because the short short version of Much Ado About Nothing’s story involves our two leads trying to help their respective friends navigate the complications of love, while totally denying they’re in love with each other.

Notable adaptations have seen Kenneth Brannagh and Emma Thompson, as well as David Tennant and Catherine Tate, playing the snark-filled lovers on stage and screen. For the sake of helping sell how awesome of a prospect this is for Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell fans, take a look at the trailer from that variant’s theatrical release:

Much Ado About Nothing is a tale that still has quite a bit of mileage and popularity attached to its name. Anyone that doubts that fact should look at the sleeper success of Anyone But You . That Glen Powell/Sydney Sweeney hit just might be a movie you didn’t know was based on Shakespeare , as it was loosely based on this very tale, and brought in quite a bit of money while doing it.

I wouldn’t be surprised if tickets for this version of Much Ado About Nothing are already hard to come by. With Hayley Atwell’s fans being devotedly awesome , and Tom Hiddleston’s followers being equally amazing, the Royal Drury Lane Theatre is primed to be packed for this entire limited run.

While it may not fulfill Tom Hiddleston’s MCU crossover wish of facing off against good friend Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, having him play one of the classiest games of “will they, or won’t they?” with the equally iconic Hayley Atwell still feels like a match made in Marvel heaven.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m about to go write my pitch for a future What If… episode, “Much Ado About The Tesseract;” which will probably never be accessible through the power of your Disney+ subscription . But before I go, I have to make one last recommendation before we part.

Before the curtain goes up on this comedy, the Shakespearean drama The Tempest will be mounted at this very same theater, with Sigourney Weaver making her West End debut as Prospero. If you’re really lucky, you could potentially snag tickets for that show’s February 1st closing date and keep busy in town for the next show’s opening. One trip could allow you to see two legendary Shakespeare tales brought to life with some of the finest actors of our time. So keep that in mind before you book those flights!