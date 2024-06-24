Eddie Murphy Filmed Beverly Hills Cop At 21. Now At 63, He Had One Major ‘Morgan Freeman’-Related Request While Filming The Fourth Movie

Eddie Murphy's return to the iconic role of Axel Foley in the highly anticipated sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F has fans buzzing with excitement. First donning the badge at just 21 years old in the original classic action movie, which Sylvester Stallone famously walked away from, Murphy has had a prolific career spanning decades and some truly iconic movies like 48 Hours. Now 63, he brings a wealth of experience and a touch of seasoned humor to his role. But it seems the Nutty Professor star’s age has afforded him a new perspective, leading to a notable ‘Morgan Freeman’-related request during the filming of the fourth installment.

Speaking with TODAY, the Saturday Night Live superstar shared a humorous yet poignant anecdote about his experience on the new film's set. Having told Al Roker that he felt like an "old man" as modern-day Axel, Murphy reflected on a particular scene that required a bit more physical exertion than he anticipated. He said this, recounting his conversation with the director.

We were shooting something, and the director said, ‘I want you to come out of this place and run down those steps.’ And after we shot it, he was like, ‘Can you come down with more urgency and faster?’ And I was like, ‘No!’ I was like, ‘I’m not doing anything action. Don’t call me unless you’re offering me the same type of shit you would offer Morgan Freeman.'

Murphy's candid response is not only hilarious, but also underscores a significant shift in how he approaches his roles. While the 48 Hrs. star’s earlier career was marked by high-energy performances and physically demanding scenes, his recent performances reflect a preference for more sophisticated and nuanced characters. It's a change that aligns perfectly with his self-proclaimed Morgan Freeman standar is not the first time the actor has opened up about the struggles he faced at his age while filming the next Beverly Hills Cop.

The fourth installment in the long running comedy franchise is set to dazzle fans with the return of some beloved actors and their characters. John Ashton, Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot are back in action, joined by heavyweights Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who add even more star power to the mix.

John Ashton slips back into his role as Taggart, while Judge Reinhold reprises his role as Rosewood. These two Beverly Hills cops, who once found Axel Foley’s methods unorthodox, have come to embrace his quirky yet effective style. And for those who cherish the original film’s classic moments, the movie offers a delightful throwback. There’s a new stakeout scene that pays homage to the memorable moment when Foley sneaks into the back seat, surprising Taggart and Rosewood and sparking laughter. It’s a perfect blend of nostalgia and fresh excitement for both old fans and new audiences. And is possibly an indicator that Ashon and Reinhold won't have any gigantic stunts themselves.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has hinted that the new movie won't just be packed with laughs; it's also going to tug at the heartstrings. It seems longtime Beverly Hills Cop fans might want to have some tissues on hand for this one. And with as much as Murphy has brought up his age ahead of the upcoming Netflix release, one can only wonder if this might be the end of Axel’s cinematic journey.

Age ain’t no thing but a number when it comes to comedic timing and Eddie is a comedy legend, so we know he can still bring the funny. Axel F hits the 2024 movie schedule on July 3. While you wait, consider revisiting the original comedy trilogy by streaming the first three Beverly Hills Cop movies with a Paramount+ subscription.