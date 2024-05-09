Eiza González's 4 Best Roles So Far, And 3 Movies I'm Excited To See Her In Next

Ever since putting herself on the map through her performance in Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver, Mexican actor Eiza González has been wowing audiences with her talents on screen. I’m definitely counted among those fans, and not just because she happens to be a part of some pictures I’m fond of.

After wowing audiences with the 2024 movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, it’s a fantastic time to talk about Eiza’s career highlights so far. We'll also be keeping a careful eye on some intriguing projects in her future, as there's plenty of room to add to this list of current favorites.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Baby Driver

There’s no better place to start than at the beginning, as Baby Driver’s Monica represents what some could call Eiza González’s breakout movie role. Palling around as an associate of Baby (Ansel Elgort), and the girlfriend of the equally heinous “Buddy” (Jon Hamm), Eiza’s antagonist is adept with weapons both verbal and handheld.

At the same time, the woman known as “Darling” doesn’t have a problem sticking up for Baby in the earlier acts of Edgar Wright’s musical-adjacent heist comedy/thriller. It’s easy to be cold-blooded, but Ms. González manages to balance that nature so perfectly with a concern that makes her total heel turn more tragic than it would have been.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Alita: Battle Angel

Another absurdly strong roster that González can call herself a part of is the Alita: Battle Angel cast . And, that’s made even more special by the fact that this manga adaptation was helmed by none other than director Robert Rodriguez. Since the man really knows how to blur the line between the bonkers and the believable, we’re treated to Eiza playing the CGI-enhanced character of Nyssiana.

Cool and harsh when luring in her prey, this killer cyborg makes a limited, but memorable appearance. That’s especially true in Eiza González nailing the tone of her threatening hiss, a moment that is so deceptively hard that it could threaten to take viewers out of the scene.

(Image credit: Warner Bros / Legendary)

Godzilla Vs. Kong

Yes, I know Maia Simmons is an antagonist in Godzilla vs. Kong. Technically, I shouldn’t like this character, as she’s helping humanity try to weaken Titans like our good friends Godzilla and Kong. However, González brings a swagger to her villainous figure that makes it hard not to love every moment she’s on screen.

Which is a testament to her pride in contributing to diversity in the MonsterVerse . Let’s hope that the twists from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Season 1 ending have opened the door for Maia’s eventual return.

(Image credit: Daniel Smith/Lionsgate)

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare

In a project that could be debated as one of the best Guy Ritchie movies , or at least one of his most fun, González’s role in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is unquestionably brilliant. Playing real life spy Marjorie Stewart, Ms. González proves why she’s got two more films lined up with Ritchie after the fact.

If there’s anything more impressive than her skills as a spy, it’s her ability to sing “Mack the Knife” in German as a strategic distraction. That's a skill that may come in handy in another film of hers, as thievery is going to play part in the near future of her career.

(Image credit: Netflix)

In The Grey

Looking ahead to the EIza González movies I’m really looking forward to seeing, the first of her two Guy Ritchie reunions sees her teamed with two more of my favorite charismatic leads. The upcoming heist movie In The Grey sees González not only reteaming with her Ministry co-star Henry Cavill, but also her I Care a Lot partner in crime, Rosamund Pike.

Presented at Lionsgate’s 2024 CinemaCon presentation , we should expect In The Grey in theaters on January 17, 2025. While there are not many details about the plot, her presence on a team that operates at the crossroads of legal and illegal activities is all I need to know so I’m ready to buy a ticket.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment / Netflix)

Ash

The story to the upcoming sci-fi movie, Ash, is one that sounds primed to showcase Eiza González’s skills to an extensive degree. According reporting from Deadline , which announced her casting alongside Westworld and Breaking Bad vet Aaron Paul, this film is about a woman who’s stranded on another planet, and in need of rescue.

However, two key turns to make this Flying Lotus-directed thriller one to watch out for. The first is that Eiza’s heroin has lost her entire crew on a space station she’s no longer present on. The second is that Aaron Paul’s supposed effort to rescue her may or may not be on the up and up. Further fleshing out her sci-fi credentials, González is going to have a lot of room to impress, as this sounds to be an isolated nightmare of paranoia in an unfamiliar landscape.

(Image credit: Netflix / Warner Bros. & Legendary / Prime Video)

Fountain Of Youth

Closing off this round-up of exciting prospects is, you guessed it, the second of her Guy Ritchie reunion films. In the case of Fountain of Youth, there’s more of an action/adventure angle at play, thanks to the John Krasinski and Natalie Portman-led cast being involved in a treasure hunt for the titular mythical location.

Naturally, it’s uncertain if González will be on the side of good or evil for this thrill ride, as details are still under wraps. With experiences all over the moral compass of cinema, there’s no one that she can’t tackle. Also, having González in a Ritchie adventure is already a proven formula for delight, which makes it even easier to root for our final entry.

The films you see represented above are quite a varied resume for a performer as young as Eiza González. And, as you can tell, she continues to pick challenging and invigorating roles that will keep her on the top of her game for some time. For anyone who wants to see her latest efforts in cinema, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is still showing in theaters. Meanwhile, Baby Driver can be found by those with an active Netflix subscription.