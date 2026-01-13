Elijah Wood On Andy Serkis Directing The Hunt For Gollum (And Possibly Returning As Frodo)
Elijah Wood is excited for The Hunt for Gollum, too.
It’s far from uncommon these days for a Hollywood studio to announce the return of a beloved franchise to the big screen with new installments, but it was still a shock when it was announced that we would be getting not one, but two new Lord of the Rings movies from producer Peter Jackson. The first planned film, The Hunt for Gollum, will star and be directed by Andy Serkis, but he’s not the only member of the original cast who will be returning.
Last year, during a public appearance, Sir Ian McKellen seemingly spilled the beans by stating that both Gandalf and Frodo would appear in the new movie. Elijah Wood was there at the time and had a smile on his face, though he said nothing. When asked at Fan Expo New Orleans about his “theoretical” return, the actor (via ScreenRant) said…
While Elijah Wood is clearly having some fun with the whole thing, he seems to clearly confirm his return, if a “wizard is to be trusted” without actually saying he’ll be back, likely because if he’s under contract, he’s not allowed to say he’s in it, at least not yet.
One thing Wood can discuss is how excited he is that Andy Serkis will direct The Hunt for Gollum. He thinks it's perfect that Serkis will direct a film focused on the character that he helped create in live-action, and he’s looking forward to the continued expansion of The Lord of the Rings in whatever form that takes. Wood said…
When The Hunt for Gollum was first announced, we were told two Lord of the Rings films were on the way. It’s unclear if they’ll be connected or separate standalone features, but either way, it seems clear that Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings will live on, and while we may not know officially who will be back in the new movies, there will likely be plenty of work for the original cast for any who want to go back to Middle earth.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
