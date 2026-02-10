‘Sick Of Talking About It’: OG Harry Potter Star Didn’t Hold Back When Asked About Returning For The TV Show

The Wizarding World is a global sensation, spanning video games, theme parks, stage plays, and of course the Harry Potter movies. Fans are hyped about the upcoming Potter TV show, which looks like it's going to be a more faithful book to screen adaptation. Fans are curious if any of the movie stars are going to return for that series, and actor David Thewlis didn't hold back when asked if that might happen for him.

While the Harry Potter TV show cast its young stars, moviegoers are hoping to see some of the OG Harry Potter stars return to Hogwarts... either in new roles or reprising the ones they had on the big screen. In an interview with ScreenTime, Thewlis was asked if he'd be down to join the fun, to which the actor said:

I feel like I'd be far too old to play my original character now. And no, I wouldn't want to go back into it because I've had quite enough of that, sick of talking about it quite honestly.

I mean, can you blame him? Given the popularity of the Wizarding World, actors who starred in the movies remain synonymous with their roles. And as such, they likely answer countless questions about Harry Potter... especially with the forthcoming TV adaptation in the works. And David Thewlis is understandably a little sick of these queries at this point.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to the Harry Potter franchise. Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

Thewlis played Remus Lupin in five of the seven Harry Potter movies (streaming with a HBO Max subscription) with his character tragically dying in Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Despite over a decade passing since that title hit theaters in 2011, the actor is still constantly being asked about the Wizarding World, especially with the TV show coming. In the same interview, the Wonder Woman actor shared the positive impact of his time as Lupin, offering:

It is nice because with Harry Potter it's kids and kids get very kind of impressed and very overawed, and it's very nice to make kids happy.

So while David Thewlis will likely be fielding Potter questions in future press tours, he does appreciate how much the franchise means to people, especially kids. At least there's some balance there, even if the actor has no intention of joining the developing TV adaptation. Which begs the question: who will take on the role of Remus Lupin in that project? Only time will tell.

While the young actors playing Hogwarts students in the Harry Potter show are unknowns, some big names have joined the project. Nick Frost is playing Hagrid, while John Lithgow will be Dumbledore. And fans are definitely curious about what other familiar faces will fill out the cast.

The Harry Potter movies are streaming on HBO Max, which will be the home of the TV show. Unfortunately, the TV show isn't on the 2026 TV schedule, and isn't expected to arrive until 2027.