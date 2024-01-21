How Have These Images Of Elizabeth Banks Totally Photobombing A Sweet Moment Between Selena Gomez And Florence Pugh Not Dominated The Internet Yet?

Award shows are great for celebrating the wonderful work done by creatives throughout the year, but they're also an opportunity for celebrities to get together and mingle. That results in fun crossover moments that fans end up loving. This year, Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh shared an adorable hug together at the 2024 Golden Globes. The moment was captured on camera, with Elizabeth Banks caught in the shuffle, and she (of course) took the opportunity to photobomb. It's so perfect, and I'm wondering why this hasn't gone viral yet?

Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh both had big years that were a cause for celebration amid the night the 2024 Golden Globes winners. Gomez was nominated for her work in Only Murders in the Building, and Florence Pugh was there to support Oppenheimer, which she had a supporting role in. They both looked ravishing in red and, while they have yet to share the screen, they seemed familiar with each other as they shared a sweet hug at the ceremony. Elizabeth Banks was passing by and seemed delighted and surprised by the two mega stars having a moment together. You can see a candid photo below:

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, she definitely had to get in on the action. She totally photobombed the girls, who didn't even seem to realize their picture was being taken. The snapshot still came out absolutely adorable, and I’m living for this trio. Also, if you look closely, you can see a surprised David Oyelowo off to the side. Check out the photobomb moment below:

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

This photo has me wanting to see a big film with these three ladies attached somehow. Maybe a Charlie’s Angels-style action movie with Florence Pugh and Selena Gomez at the center kicking butt, and Elizabeth Banks behind the camera, perhaps? All three are also known for their sense of humor, so a comedy starring the trio could be an absolute blast as well. The possibilities are endless and, now that they are all acquainted, a new project isn't exactly a wild notion.

This photobomb fun was just one of many picture-perfect moments from the night. Margot Robbie’s Barbiecore looks continued to slay on the red carpet, while Bill Hader confirmed his relationship with Ali Wong with a kiss and posed for selfies with Taylor Swift. Additionally, the Barbie cast were captured giving major side eye to Jo Koy’s monologue.

It truly was a night full of viral celebrity moments, so it's no surprise that some of the best ones like a fun photobomb got lost in the shuffle and are missed by the Internet. However, it didn’t go totally unnoticed, and I love that Elizabeth Banks took her shot during that goofy moment. Also, Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh are slowly becoming my new favorite bestie duo.

It may be a while before we see these talented women grace the big screen together (if we ever do). But, in the meantime, you can check out Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building, which is currently streaming now with a Hulu subscription. Additionally, you can witness Florence Pugh’s magnetic performance in Oppenheimer by renting the film on Amazon. Also, Elizabeth Banks’s latest directorial feat, Cocaine Bear, which is streaming for Prime Video subscribers.