Elizabeth Banks Takes To The Water In A Bikini During Heat Wave, And Of Course The Comments Got Out Of Hand

It's certainly a bikini summer for a lot of actresses, and Elizabeth Banks is having plenty of fun in the sun right now. Over the past week, she's been sharing pictures from her gorgeous anniversary trip. This year Banks and her husband Max Handelman have been in Italy celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. The Charlie's Angels reboot director shared posts featuring gorgeous backdrops and cute sundresses in recent days, but then she took to the Internet to share a bikini post and that’s when the comments got weird.

On one of the excursions on her big anniversary trip, the actress and director noted she threw on a bikini and jumped in the water given their trip “coincided w/record breaking heat.” It was the perfect time for her to cool down and for the comments to heat up.

A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) A photo posted by on

Of course, the fans came out of the wood works with all the heat wave-related comments. Many of these attempted to be punny while spitting weirdly sexual lines at the actress.

She’s gonna set that lake to boil 🔥🔥🔥🥵

How can you [stay cool] when you’re so hot?

While making the rest of us hot, thanks.

Well those hips are definitely contributing to global warming, sooo…

Given Elizabeth Banks herself once asked Harry Styles if she "could be the water" when he posted a thirst trap in some water, it's possible she found some of these lines to be at least somewhat amusing, but things didn't stop there.

Instead, some of the comments went even further than those, as individuals were bickering about whether or not global warming is really a thing and others brought up the Charlie’s Angels director’s feet. (What is it with the Internet's obsession with feet lately?) Needless to say, things got a little out of hand.

With a slight chance of incoming feet pics 🙏👣🔥😍😄

Global heatwave?? It's called Summer!!

Elizabeth Banks has rocked a swimsuit over summer break before. Last year, around this time she traveled to Greece, where she enjoyed a lot of food and wine, and yes, the occasional swimsuit post. She’s been known for her funny captions related to rocking swimwear. During the Greece trip, she wrote, “Cheese, wine, and chocolate were more important than a flat tummy” when it came to posting in a bikini.

In a separate post this year, she was also seen diving into the water. She had a funny caption on that Stories too, writing, “Buns brought to you by squats and good lighting.”

In the past, when trolls have gotten weird with certain celebrities like Katee Sackhoff, they've responded, such as when Star Wars trolls got weirdly sexual on her posts, though it's worth noting those comments really got out of control. In general, Banks has a good sense of humor, and in her case she hasn't responded or given these commenters the time of day. She may be in the middle of a heat wave, but this is one post I'd expect to see cool down quickly.