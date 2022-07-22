Marvel Zombies Animated Series Set To Include Captain Marvel And Shang-Chi Among Other MCU Favorites

If you followed the first season of What If…? last summer, you’ll likely remember one great highlight of the animated series – the storyline traveled to a universe where a zombie apocalypse infects the Avengers. Following that episode, Marvel announced they’d be exploring this idea further on Disney+ with the series, Marvel Zombies. At Friday’s San Diego Comic-Con episode about all things Marvel Animation, attendees got a closer look at this upcoming show and there’s a ton of MCU favorites coming to the show.

When CinemaBlend was in attendance at the first-ever SDCC Marvel Animation panel, the creators of the series announced the following Avengers will appear in Marvel Zombies in zombie form: cut-in-half Captain America, Abomination, Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Okoye, and Ikaris from Eternals. Fighting these zombies will be Black Widow’s Yelena Belova and Red Guardian, Shang-Chi, Awkwafina’s Katy and Death Dealer, also from Shang-Chi, Hawkeye’s Kate Bishop, WandaVision’s Jimmy Woo and the MCU's latest hero, Ms. Marvel.

