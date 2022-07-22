Marvel Zombies Animated Series Set To Include Captain Marvel And Shang-Chi Among Other MCU Favorites
There's more to the Marvel zombie apocalypse.
If you followed the first season of What If…? last summer, you’ll likely remember one great highlight of the animated series – the storyline traveled to a universe where a zombie apocalypse infects the Avengers. Following that episode, Marvel announced they’d be exploring this idea further on Disney+ with the series, Marvel Zombies. At Friday’s San Diego Comic-Con episode about all things Marvel Animation, attendees got a closer look at this upcoming show and there’s a ton of MCU favorites coming to the show.
When CinemaBlend was in attendance at the first-ever SDCC Marvel Animation panel, the creators of the series announced the following Avengers will appear in Marvel Zombies in zombie form: cut-in-half Captain America, Abomination, Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Okoye, and Ikaris from Eternals. Fighting these zombies will be Black Widow’s Yelena Belova and Red Guardian, Shang-Chi, Awkwafina’s Katy and Death Dealer, also from Shang-Chi, Hawkeye’s Kate Bishop, WandaVision’s Jimmy Woo and the MCU's latest hero, Ms. Marvel.
