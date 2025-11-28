After Reports Of Discord Ran Around, How Does Millie Bobby Brown Feel About Working With David Harbour On Stranger Things 5?

Minor spoilers for Stranger Things Season 5 are ahead. You can stream the first part of the final season with a Netflix subscription , and then catch Volume 2 and the finale on December 25 and 31, respectively.

In the weeks leading up to the premiere of Stranger Things Season 5 on the 2025 TV schedule , reports emerged that David Harbour was facing bullying claims that were filed by Millie Bobby Brown. However, now that the first volume of the final installment is out, the Eleven actress has opened up about what it was like to work with the Hopper actor this season.

The Enola Holmes actress has opened up to Deadline about collaborating with her co-star on Season 5, specifically. Speaking highly of him and their relationship, she said:

David and I have a great relationship. We work really closely together in the scenes and in preparing for the scenes. I really am excited for everyone to see the labor of love and hard work we’ve put into the closure of our relationship and what that looks like and to give some of the fans. Especially the Hopper and Eleven fans.

For context, at the start of November, news broke that Brown allegedly filed a complaint against Harbour that was related to bullying and harassment. It was reported that Netflix investigated the claims; however, the streamer did not release a statement about that.

After that news broke, however, Brown and Harbour combatted the discord by smiling and posing for photos together at the premiere. Following that event, where the two co-stars appeared to be getting along great, sources made claims to Variety about what happened to the bullying complaint . Apparently, after the investigation, the matter was resolved.

Now, Millie Bobby Brown shares a lot of her scenes in the first volume of Stranger Things Season 5 with David Harbour. They had to work together in the Upside Down, and they had to get vulnerable and emotional for their scenes, which involved Eleven not being able to use her powers.

Speaking about how excited she was for fans to see these scenes between the father-daughter duo, Brown said:

Those scenes that I feel, I think, are going to be quite impactful. I love it. It makes me want to bring my A game every single time I see that I’m on the call sheet working with him because I know he’s bringing it right back.

The actress also specifically spoke about her relationship with the Thunderbolts* actor. She clarified that she “felt safe” working with him. She also noted that due to their characters’ father-daughter relationship, they’ve grown quite close. Millie Bobby Brown explained:

Of course, I felt safe. We’ve worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set. Naturally [we]’ve been doing it for so long. We also play father and daughter, so naturally you have a closer bond than the rest because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in Season 2.

So, based on these comments, it seems Brown and Harbour had a good working relationship on this final season. In terms of the bullying complaints, Netflix has not formally commented on the situation, and there are still questions about it. However, the actors have been seen together, and they’ve spoken about collaborating this season.

As this situation develops, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, you can stream the first volume of Stranger Things’ final season on Netflix now.