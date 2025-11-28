What’s It Like Working With Meryl Streep On The Devil Wears Prada 2? A Co-Star Shared Their Take

The new year is just around the corner, and that means there’s a host of exciting 2026 movies to look forward to. One of them that’s getting a lot of particular buzz around it is The Devil Wears Prada sequel , which will bring the return of Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly. Have you ever wondered what’s it like to see the iconic actress embody the role again? One of the new stars spilled the tea a little bit.

What's It Like Working With Meryl Streep On The Devil Wears Prada 2

Justin Theroux is among the many big names announced to be in The Devil Wears Prada 2 . Here’s what he said about Streep to Variety :

Everyone knew the movie they were making. I’ve obviously watched her my entire life, so to all of a sudden, be performing with her is such a pleasure and an honor.

If you’re clued on the behind-the-scenes details for the original The Devil Wears Prada, you might know that Meryl Streep decided to stay in character the whole time the first time around, and that “made her so miserable,” according to Emily Blunt. We don’t expect that she’ll do the same thing this time around because she said it was the “last time” she ever attempted “a Method thing” (via IndieWire ) since it made her feel isolated from the cast.

Theroux’s words about working with Streep sounds like he’s feeling very lucky to be in the same room as the Oscar winner, and watch her work. Duh! Of course at this point he can only say so much, but I'm excited by the idea that everyone "knew" what they were making.

Who Is Justin Theroux Playing In The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Aside from giving us a little something about working with Streep, Theroux also briefly described his character. The Leftovers actor said he’s playing a “forward-leaning, rich and stupid” character whom he had a “blast” playing. It sounds like his new character fits right into the world of the film, where affluent fashion icons are everywhere you look.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will also star Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling, along with Kenneth Branagh playing Miranda’s new husband. There’s also a lot of other newcomers to the cast aside from Theroux like Brigerton’s Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Caleb Hearon, B.J. Novak and Rachel Bloom. Even Lady Gaga is in the movie! Check out the first trailer :

The sequel began filming over the summer and wrapped back in October. During production, there’s been a lot of concerns about fans spoiling outfits when they’ve been spotted filming . Blunt called all the attention the movie is getting to the cast feeling like “zoo exhibits.” We’ve seen some outfits from Streep, Hathaway and Blunt, but we’ve yet to see a photo of Theroux’s character. Everything will be revealed when the movie releases on May 1, 2026.