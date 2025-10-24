‘A Mesmerizing Riot.’ Critics Have Seen Bugonia, And They Can’t Stop Talking About Emma Stone’s Performance
Her latest collab with Yorgos Lanthimos.
Movie magic seems to happen when filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone come together — as proven by the Academy Awards and other critical acclaim earned by Poor Things, Kinds of Kindness and The Favourite. Coming soon to the 2025 film calendar is their fourth collaboration, Bugonia. Critics have seen the absurdist comedy, and they are singing the praises of the lead actress.
Emma Stone stars as Michelle Fuller, the CEO of a major pharmaceutical company, who gets kidnapped by two conspiracy theorists (Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis) who shave her head because they’re convinced she’s an alien intent on destroying Earth. Some of our CinemaBlend movie experts attended early screenings, and they’re calling Bugonia just as weird as they hoped while fully recommending this bonkers dark comedy.
Meanwhile, Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting gives the movie 4 out of 5 skulls, praising the update of the 2003 South Korean flick Save the Green Planet! from Jang Joon-Hwan as “timely.” Yorgos Lanthimos’ version gives an even more cynical prognosis about humanity’s future, Navarro says, writing:
Nick Schager of Daily Beast also calls out the timeliness of the movie amid present-day irrationality and dishonesty, and gives high praise to Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. With both delivering year-best performances, according to the critic, Stone continues her remarkable run as one of the greatest actors of the 21st century. Schager says:
Ross Bonaime of Collider rates Bugonia an 8 out of 10, saying you’ll need a rewatch to fully appreciate Emma Stone’s performance. Jesse Plemons is the perfect addition to what the critic says is one of the best director-actress combos possibly ever, resulting in “one of the strangest, absurd, and darkest comedies you'll see this year.” Bonaime continues:
Robert Daniels of RogerEbert.com says Bugonia is an enraged picture, but the scope of that anger is deliberately revealed throughout the movie’s 118 minutes. It’s not a perfect movie, but it leaves its mark, the critic says. He gives it 2.5 out of 4 stars, writing:
Matt Donato of IGN gives it a “Mediocre” 5 out of 10, acknowledging its stellar cast, but saying in a film that tries to balance barbed sci-fi themes and conspiracy looniness funneled through Lanthimos’ trademark quirks, Bugonia fails to stick the landing. Donato writes:
Whether or not this will go down as one of Emma Stone’s best movies remains to be seen, but it sounds pretty universally agreed upon that she and Yorgos Lanthimos are a powerhouse combo — with Jesse Plemons welcome anytime.
Bugonia will see a limited release that begins today, October 24, before opening wide on Friday, October 31.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
