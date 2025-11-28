Ghosts’ Asher Grodman Told Me How He Gets Through Filming An Episode When He Doesn’t Want To Take His Pants Off

For five seasons now, the Ghosts cast has been wearing the same costumes , and that means Asher Grodman hasn’t been able to wear pants while filming his scenes for years. One would assume that playing an eternally pantless character could get annoying. However, the actor told me how he gets through a day when he just doesn’t want to take his pants off.

As Season 5 of Ghosts airs on the 2025 TV schedule , I interviewed Asher Grodman about what it’s been like to play Trevor for so long. That meant we chatted a lot about the tips, tricks, and life hacks he’s picked up that make his job easier. After explaining how his dresser keeps his costume warm during cold shoots, the actor also revealed how he gets through a day when he’s not in the mood to not wear pants, explaining:

I know for me, there are days where, like, you just don't want to take your pants off and weirdly, the best way to get through that is to take them off more. It's like getting into the deep end of the pool. Like, getting into the cold pool, you just got to get in. And then once you're in, you're fine, because you kind of just forget it.

It’s like ripping off a Band-Aid; you just have to do it. That makes a whole lot of sense, too. While I’m certain not wearing pants is uncomfortable, no matter how many years he’s been doing it, it also can’t be too bad once the day gets going and filming really starts.

Like Grodman said, it’s like jumping into cold water, and he gets used to not wearing pants. Plus, it helps that his costume features a pretty long shirt and blazer. I’d also assume that everyone who works on this show is totally used to seeing the performer without pants on, and at this point, it’s very normal to see him in Trevor mode on set.

However, I’m positive that some days it’d just be nice to wear pants like a normal person. But sadly, Trevor didn’t die wearing them, and that continues to be an absolutely hilarious fact about his character. So, that means Asher Grodman can’t film with the bottom half of his suit on, and he’s clearly mastered the art of doing it.

Fittingly, the actor did tell me a while back that if Trevor were to wear pants , they’d be rip-away suit pants. That shows that, clearly, the character would want to be ready to get rid of his trousers at a moment's notice, and is unbothered by being pantless for eternity.

Thankfully, the actor who plays him seems pretty unbothered by it, too. So, when there are days when he wants to wear pants, he knows how to get over that hurdle. And that means he just has to take his pants off.