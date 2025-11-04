Critics Have Seen Predator: Badlands, So What Do They Think Of The Sci-Fi Flick Being More Of A ‘Road Comedy At Heart’?
The franchise takes a detour.
When a franchise has been around for nearly 40 years, you’d expect that the story would evolve in some way. That may be an understatement with the upcoming horror flick Predator: Badlands, which hits the 2025 movie calendar on Friday, November 7. Part road trip comedy, part coming-of-age story, Dan Trachtenberg focuses on the Predator, or Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), who sets out to prove himself after being outcast from his clan and forms an unlikely alliance with Elle Fanning’s synth Thia.
Critics have seen the film, and first reactions to Predator: Badlands were positive, if a bit apprehensive. Those who saw an early screening conveyed just how different this offering is from the Predator movies that came before. Now that critics are able to expand on those initial thoughts, does “different” translate to “good”? Peter Debruge of Variety thinks so, saying that other than Prey, this is the strongest film in the series since the 1987 original (and is plenty gory despite its PG-13 rating). The critic continues:
Germain Lussier of Gizmodo calls the film an “emotionally charged adventure,” with twists, turns and several winks at the Predator and Alien franchises. While the plot seems pretty basic — outcast sets off on a journey to prove himself — Dan Trachtenberg’s story goes much deeper than that. Lussier says:
David Fear of Rolling Stone promises “thrills, chills and spills” in this pulp-filled upcoming action flick that plays out like a buddy road comedy. Fear writes:
Richard Lawson of THR writes that while there are still dismemberments and gruesome bits of violence, there is a sweetness to Predator: Badlands, and the shift to seeing things from the Predator’s perspective works due to Dan Trachtenberg’s thoughtful construction. Lawson continues:
Damon Wise of Deadline praises the chemistry between Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, but says Predator: Badlands carries no real sense of danger. He also calls it a “buddy movie,” but doesn't seem as excited about the result, writing:
It seems a bit extreme to call an installment of the Predator series a “comedic road comedy” or “buddy movie,” but for most critics, that seems to be an OK change. I’m sure it helps that there’s still reportedly plenty of action and “bloody” dismemberments. If this movie feels like one you need to see on the big screen, you can do so starting Friday, November 7.
