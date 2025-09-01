Margot Robbie's First Leading Role Since Barbie Just Landed On My Radar, And It's Quickly Become One Of My Most-Anticipated Movies

Now that the summer box office has packed its bags, and we’re heading into the fall season, I recently took a look at what’s left on the 2025 movie release schedule. I made a list of the top five films I’m most looking forward to, and I’m surprised that a movie I just learned about this month made the cut. I’m talking about Margot Robbie’s first post-Barbie movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

(Image credit: Sony)

One Movie Just Made My Most-Anticipated List For The Last Third Of 2025

I think it’s always fun to check out what movies are coming up, and determine what I’m most looking forward to each season, because it reminds me of what's out there, and it’s always fun to see what I loved and disliked in retrospect. Here’s what I’ve decided are my most-anticipated movies as I await the last third of the year:

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein The Running Man Wicked: Part 2 A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

First off, Guillermo del Toro is one of my favorite directors of all time and Frankenstein is one of those novels I’ll never forget reading, so I’m very excited for his take on the film. That had to take the top spot. Then there’s The Running Man, which is a dystopian sci-fi action movie helmed by another Mount Rushmore filmmaker of mine, Edgar Wright. As a huge fan of Wicked, of course its second part is high on my list, but I was surprised a movie I just found out about takes spot No. 4 above Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man.

(Image credit: Sony)

Why I Have A Good Feeling About A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

I just happened upon A Big Bold Beautiful Journey while watching previews in movie theaters. I had vaguely heard about it, but it wasn’t until I saw the trailer (which you can watch on YouTube) that I understood what it’s about. It’s about a pair of strangers, who look to have some budding chemistry that happen upon a string of doors in unexpected places that allow each of them to relive their lives so far.

I’ve been on my own journey to watch more life-affirming movies, especially after seeing The Life Of Chuck earlier this year, and realizing that they are my favorite sorts of movies. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey looks like a really smart and emotional romance that features elements of magical realism and fantasy that will make it an epic experience worth seeing on the big screen.

What jumped out to me about the trailer is how packed it is with visual details and motifs that I think will make it a lot more unique than your typical romantic movie. It’s also directed by Koganda, a South Korean filmmaker who has made two stunning and thought-provoking movies thus far in Columbus and After Yang.

That’s all without mentioning Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell being at the center of it, after both actors have proven to me that I can absolutely trust what projects they sign up for and not be disappointed. I really think that A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s release could be a really lovely surprise for movie fans once it comes out on September 19.