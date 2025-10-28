Predator: Badlands Has Screened, And The First Reactions Are All About The ‘Big Swings’ Taken With The Sci-Fi Story

The Predator franchise has brought us a number of worthy sci-fi action flicks dating back to 1987, but when Predator: Badlands hits the 2025 movie calendar next week, it will be unlike any that came before it, with director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, Predator: Killer of Killers) choosing to focus on the Predator itself. The movie has screened, so what do audiences think of this twist?

Predator: Badlands stars Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as Dek, a young Predator who has been outcast from his clan. He finds an unlikely ally in Elle Fanning’s Thia, and the two set out on a quest. Eammon Parks Jacobs of Dexerto had a “blast” with the upcoming action movie, which he says has buddy comedy/road trip vibes. The critic posted:

Predator Badlands is a cosmic buddy road movie and it’s all killer no filler. Dan Trachtenberg smartly maneuvers the franchise to a grander scale than just another survival horror. It might not be as traditionally gory, but I had a blast with it.

The Brothers Geek Out podcast also had fun with the action and recommends catching this on in the theater. In their words:

Just got out of Predator: Badlands and it’s one hell of an action ride a brutal, emotional journey of a Predator finding acceptance. Some of the best hand-to-hand combat I’ve seen in ages. 🔥 Don’t miss this one on the big screen!

Predator: Badlands is the first Predator movie to be rated PG-13, and that element confuses Naomi Roper of The Geek Goddesses, as she questions what audience Dan Trachtenberg is trying to attract. In her words:

Dan Trachtenberg is a brave brave man. This is a Predator movie for kids. I enjoyed it enormously but don’t know who it’s for. It’s Disneyified with an eye to selling merch. It’s cute. Elle Fanning rules as you’d expect.

Others who saw the movie are also commenting on the “big swings” taken by the director, and like the critic above, Neil Vagg of Get Your Comic On writes that he enjoyed the movie despite it not being as much of a horror flick as others on the 2025 horror movie calendar or the other films in the franchise. He posts:

Dan Trachtenberg is taking a big swing with Predator: Badlands, bringing the franchise out of horror and presenting a straight up sci-fi adventure. It’s a big budget, crowd pleasing spectacle. Die-hards may struggle but there is a lot to love for those willing to join the ride.

Phil Roberts of Future of the Force agrees fans of the franchise may have some trouble with how different this offering is, but he still finds it an “epic spectacle.” More from Roberts:

Dan Trachtenberg’s Predator: Badlands is an epic spectacle that takes us on a deep dive into Yautja mythology. More sci-fi epic than a traditional Predator film, it takes some big swings that don’t always land. Despite its bold approach, legacy fans may be left disappointed.

And in another X post about the director’s bold choices, Paul Klein of Film Hounds says the movie will likely be divisive, but he finds it refreshing to see the franchise try something fresh and not recycle an old formula. Klein says:

Dan Tratchenberg takes some swings with Predator: Badlands and I respect that. Not all of it works, and it’ll probably divide fans but it’s refreshing for a franchise to try something new and not be content with formula. Great score and creature design.

Movie critic Josh Barton has strong feelings about what he witnessed at the theater, calling Predator: Badlands the “weakest” in the series but still a “badass” experience. Barton writes:

Predator: Badlands is a pretty badass expansion of the Predator franchise. Dan Trachtenberg delivers yet more thrilling action in this world, even if this might be his weakest work in the franchise yet. It's the most action-packed Predator film yet, some of it as brutal as you'd expect, while other moments rely more on the comedic aspect brought into the film. It's an interesting angle to take with a Predator film, and one that doesn't always work, the film feeling a bit like The Mandalorian at times. When it's good though, it's GOOD.

Movie lover Dave O'Flanagan acknowledges the changes made by the director, but says audience members who go in with an open mind should have a great time, as he posted:

Predator: Badlands is an unbelievably good time in the cinema. Holy shitballs. The environmental design was stunning. It’s clever and fun and funny and cool as fuck. Loved it. It’s a departure, sure. But sure why not re-invigorate the franchise after almost two decades of missteps. Go in with an open mind, we’re never getting Predator 87 again my dudes. This is fresh and bold and I hope it blows up.

It seems like many of those who have seen early screenings of Predator: Badlands are concerned about how die-hard fans may take Dan Trachtenberg’s vision, but also they have plenty of positive things to say about it. We don’t have long to wait before we can find out for ourselves. The sci-fi action flick hits theaters next Friday, November 7.