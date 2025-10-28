Predator: Badlands Has Screened, And The First Reactions Are All About The ‘Big Swings’ Taken With The Sci-Fi Story
Will fans like the changes?
The Predator franchise has brought us a number of worthy sci-fi action flicks dating back to 1987, but when Predator: Badlands hits the 2025 movie calendar next week, it will be unlike any that came before it, with director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, Predator: Killer of Killers) choosing to focus on the Predator itself. The movie has screened, so what do audiences think of this twist?
Predator: Badlands stars Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as Dek, a young Predator who has been outcast from his clan. He finds an unlikely ally in Elle Fanning’s Thia, and the two set out on a quest. Eammon Parks Jacobs of Dexerto had a “blast” with the upcoming action movie, which he says has buddy comedy/road trip vibes. The critic posted:
The Brothers Geek Out podcast also had fun with the action and recommends catching this on in the theater. In their words:
Predator: Badlands is the first Predator movie to be rated PG-13, and that element confuses Naomi Roper of The Geek Goddesses, as she questions what audience Dan Trachtenberg is trying to attract. In her words:
Others who saw the movie are also commenting on the “big swings” taken by the director, and like the critic above, Neil Vagg of Get Your Comic On writes that he enjoyed the movie despite it not being as much of a horror flick as others on the 2025 horror movie calendar or the other films in the franchise. He posts:
Phil Roberts of Future of the Force agrees fans of the franchise may have some trouble with how different this offering is, but he still finds it an “epic spectacle.” More from Roberts:
And in another X post about the director’s bold choices, Paul Klein of Film Hounds says the movie will likely be divisive, but he finds it refreshing to see the franchise try something fresh and not recycle an old formula. Klein says:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Movie critic Josh Barton has strong feelings about what he witnessed at the theater, calling Predator: Badlands the “weakest” in the series but still a “badass” experience. Barton writes:
Movie lover Dave O'Flanagan acknowledges the changes made by the director, but says audience members who go in with an open mind should have a great time, as he posted:
It seems like many of those who have seen early screenings of Predator: Badlands are concerned about how die-hard fans may take Dan Trachtenberg’s vision, but also they have plenty of positive things to say about it. We don’t have long to wait before we can find out for ourselves. The sci-fi action flick hits theaters next Friday, November 7.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.