Elliot Page Opens Up About Being Able To Wear A Tux On The Red Carpet For The First Time

Elliot Page is coming into his own. The star of The Umbrella Academy came out as trans in 2020 , but the actor is still making strides in his journey to living as his authentic self. The most recent? Wearing a tux on the red carpet for the first time.

In an interview with Trans Week on Instagram, Elliot Page opened up about his new sense of comfort in his own skin. He said:

Just the degree now that I can feel present. Simply that I can feel present in a space without that incessant underlying anxiety, or some sort of feeling like I need to flee or get up, what have you. The ability to sit with myself and be present. It gives me so much more space in my mind for my imagination, I’ve never been more patient. So the feeling for me is the surge of an ability to actually be connected with who you are that allows for a presence that I’ve never gotten to feel before. That for me has been the most powerful thing.

Described by interviewer Raquel Willis as trans joy, Elliot Page’s new perspective has helped him feel much more grounded and authentic (and given him the confidence to share his six-pack on Instagram ). For those who don't remember, you can check out Page's awesome Oscars look below.

It’s not just an attitude adjustment, however, although Elliot Page did describe his fresh mindset as a shift on a ‘core level.’ In the same interview, he could point out a few key moments that encapsulated his newfound sense of pride, including a sartorial shift. He explained:

And in more specific ways, it’s wearing the tux last night. All of those things are really special, joyful moments. Where you’re looking at a photograph and it’s really cool to see yourself for the first time. The person you already saw, but here they are finally emerging.

The Gucci tux in question was worn by Elliot Page when he attended the 2022 Oscars ceremony. He joined his Juno co-stars Jennifer Garner and J.K. Simmons to celebrate the film’s fifteenth anniversary and to present the award for Best Original Screenplay (the trophy went to Kenneth Branagh for Belfast).

As several states have begun to draft laws that are targeting transgender individuals, Elliot Page wearing a suit to the Oscars feels more revolutionary than ever. An Arizona governor recently signed a bill into law that limits gender-affirming healthcare services for trans youth, and states like Oklahoma are well on their way to approving similar measures.

Despite these setbacks, Elliot Page has continued to use his celebrity status and his social media as a platform to advocate for trans rights and raise awareness. And if he gets to rock a suit every now and then? That’s just an added bonus.