Elliot Page Opens Up About Being Able To Wear A Tux On The Red Carpet For The First Time
By Rachel Romean published
Elliot Page talks gender identity and trans visibility.
Elliot Page is coming into his own. The star of The Umbrella Academy came out as trans in 2020, but the actor is still making strides in his journey to living as his authentic self. The most recent? Wearing a tux on the red carpet for the first time.
In an interview with Trans Week on Instagram, Elliot Page opened up about his new sense of comfort in his own skin. He said:
Described by interviewer Raquel Willis as trans joy, Elliot Page’s new perspective has helped him feel much more grounded and authentic (and given him the confidence to share his six-pack on Instagram). For those who don't remember, you can check out Page's awesome Oscars look below.
It’s not just an attitude adjustment, however, although Elliot Page did describe his fresh mindset as a shift on a ‘core level.’ In the same interview, he could point out a few key moments that encapsulated his newfound sense of pride, including a sartorial shift. He explained:
The Gucci tux in question was worn by Elliot Page when he attended the 2022 Oscars ceremony. He joined his Juno co-stars Jennifer Garner and J.K. Simmons to celebrate the film’s fifteenth anniversary and to present the award for Best Original Screenplay (the trophy went to Kenneth Branagh for Belfast).
As several states have begun to draft laws that are targeting transgender individuals, Elliot Page wearing a suit to the Oscars feels more revolutionary than ever. An Arizona governor recently signed a bill into law that limits gender-affirming healthcare services for trans youth, and states like Oklahoma are well on their way to approving similar measures.
Despite these setbacks, Elliot Page has continued to use his celebrity status and his social media as a platform to advocate for trans rights and raise awareness. And if he gets to rock a suit every now and then? That’s just an added bonus.
You can catch Elliot Page in the first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy with your Netflix subscription. The third season, featuring Elliot Page as new character Viktor Hargreeves, is scheduled for a release date of June 22, 2022. In the meantime, check out these other upcoming TV releases to occupy your time until the Hargreeves siblings are back in action.
Actor, singer, and occasional dancer. Likes: fashion, books, old buildings. Dislikes: cilantro, the NJ Turnpike, sneaker wedges.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.