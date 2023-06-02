Elliot Page Talks Dating Fantastic Four’s Kate Mara After His ‘Heart Was Broken’
The romance will be discussed in Page's memoir.
Elliot Page is getting honest about his life as a queer person in the upcoming memoir Pageboy. The book’s many intimate stories will see The Umbrella Academy star talking about his experiences growing up, becoming a Hollywood star and coming out as transgender to the public in 2020. Among Pageboy’s topics is the revelation that Page once dated Fantastic Four actress Kate Mara back in 2014.
Ahead of Pageboy’s release on Tuesday, June 6, Elliot Page expanded on some of the topics of the memoir with People. During the interview, Page shared that he “fell for” Mara after his heart had been broken prior. At the time, Mara was also dating actor Max Minghella, but he allowed for the pair to explore their feelings for each other. In Page’s words:
With Page and Mara’s relationship becoming public with the book’s release, Page shared that she read the book and the pair remain close to this day. Kate Mara is also expected to join Elliot Page for a book event in Los Angeles this month, where the two of them will speak about its contents at the historic Montalban Theatre in Hollywood, via Eventbrite. As Page continued:
We imagine more information about the two actor’s once-romance will be part of the Pageboy memoir. While Page and Mara’s romantic relationship was short-lived, it was nonetheless an important one to Page that he felt passionately about writing about in his memoir.
Page initially came out as gay back in 2014 and was reportedly filming X-Men: Days of Future Past when the romance emerged. Page and Mara starred together in the 2017 romantic drama My Days of Mercy, where they play two women who fall in love despite their families being on opposite sides of political causes regarding a death row case. They both produced the movie together.
Nowadays, Kate Mara is married to her Fantastic Four co-lead Jamie Bell – they tied the knot in 2017 after she began dating him in 2015. Mara and Bell share two children together. Page, on the other hand, went on to marry dancer/choreographer Emma Portner after making their relationship public in 2017. They separated in mid-2020 and their divorce was finalized in early 2021.
Along with looking forward to Elliot Page’s honest memoir next week, you can check out Kate Mara among the cast of Class of ‘09. The new crime series is available to stream with a Hulu subscription.
