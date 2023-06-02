Elliot Page Talks Dating Fantastic Four’s Kate Mara After His ‘Heart Was Broken’

Elliot Page is getting honest about his life as a queer person in the upcoming memoir Pageboy. The book’s many intimate stories will see The Umbrella Academy star talking about his experiences growing up, becoming a Hollywood star and coming out as transgender to the public in 2020 . Among Pageboy’s topics is the revelation that Page once dated Fantastic Four actress Kate Mara back in 2014.

Ahead of Pageboy’s release on Tuesday, June 6, Elliot Page expanded on some of the topics of the memoir with People . During the interview, Page shared that he “fell for” Mara after his heart had been broken prior. At the time, Mara was also dating actor Max Minghella, but he allowed for the pair to explore their feelings for each other. In Page’s words:

This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak. I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — who aren't fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away. And I think that is definitely a pattern in my life.

With Page and Mara’s relationship becoming public with the book’s release, Page shared that she read the book and the pair remain close to this day. Kate Mara is also expected to join Elliot Page for a book event in Los Angeles this month, where the two of them will speak about its contents at the historic Montalban Theatre in Hollywood, via Eventbrite . As Page continued:

I think the love and care that we have for each other is its very own special thing. Separate from the intimacy that I write about.

We imagine more information about the two actor’s once-romance will be part of the Pageboy memoir. While Page and Mara’s romantic relationship was short-lived, it was nonetheless an important one to Page that he felt passionately about writing about in his memoir.

Page initially came out as gay back in 2014 and was reportedly filming X-Men: Days of Future Past when the romance emerged. Page and Mara starred together in the 2017 romantic drama My Days of Mercy, where they play two women who fall in love despite their families being on opposite sides of political causes regarding a death row case. They both produced the movie together.

Nowadays, Kate Mara is married to her Fantastic Four co-lead Jamie Bell – they tied the knot in 2017 after she began dating him in 2015. Mara and Bell share two children together. Page, on the other hand, went on to marry dancer/choreographer Emma Portner after making their relationship public in 2017. They separated in mid-2020 and their divorce was finalized in early 2021.