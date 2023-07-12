Emily Blunt Is The Latest Celeb To Take An Acting Break, And Her Plan Involves Her Kids And The Voice

With four films in post-production and set for release over the next two years, Emily Blunt is ready for an acting break. The Oppenheimer star is the latest celeb to take a breather from their career to enjoy home life just a little bit more. With her announcement of intent, Blunt revealed that her plans for this sabbatical of sorts involve such joys as being with her kids, walking her family’s puppy, and watching The Voice to her hearts content.

A friendly chat on the podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi prompted the Devil Wears Prada breakout to reflect on her recent workload and why she feels it’s time to get back to the nest. As far as her children with husband/ Oppenheimer photobomber John Krasinski are concerned, some important highlights to their daily routine are a good reason behind this life change.

Emily Blunt specified those routines -- and how they informed her upcoming hiatus. Be warned, you may want to have some tissues ready after reading this:

This year, I’m not working. … I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits. I just feel [like] there’s cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.

And this is why Emily Blunt was such a perfect choice for the lead in Mary Poppins Returns. Hearing her describe her dedication to both her family and her career, and the push and pull that ensues, really grounds this acting break in the best way possible. What's more, Ms. Blunt isn't the only actor that seems to be making that same sort of mindful choice.

Taking some time to decompress is a trend we’ve seen some other big time actors engaging in themselves. Recently Tom Holland vowed to take a year off after his gig on Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room proved to be quite intense. Also, Chris Hemsworth took some time out after his intense work on the Thor and Extraction franchises. Even superheroes and prestige actors feel the same sort of burnout that regular folks tend to run into.

In her own words, Emily Blunt has recalled her recent dance card of projects as jumping from the more intense to the not so serious. The end result of such a tonal dance between roles has left her longing for some very specific comforts of home.

As audience reaction to Oppenheimer is labeling the film as a “dramatic epic,” one can definitely see why that’d be the case. Though it doesn’t hurt that the actress has shared some more details about how The Voice and that new puppy help her get some quality time with husband John Krasinski and their family:

I don’t mind getting up early with this puppy, because it means that John and I can kind of talk in the morning, and catch up and really talk before the kids are up and everything… I love watching things like ‘The Voice,’ I mean, we love ‘The Voice.’

It’s unknown what the future holds for Emily Blunt, other than some prime singing competition action. Of course, that’s when she’s not busy with the joys of co-parenting, both child and animal, with her darling husband. For now, the press tour for Oppenheimer’s theatrical release continues, with the film set to bow on July 21.