Emily Ratajkowski Continues The Summer Of The Black Bikini (And Hers Has Bling)

I think it’s safe to declare at this point that it is the summer of the black bikini. We’ve seen Halle Berry and Sydney Sweeney throw on their own version of the look; we’ve seen Margot Robbie follow suit in her own black bikini runway look. However, it’s hardly becoming a stale color yet, and "High Low" host Emily Ratajkowski recently shared her own take on the classic suit, incorporating bling into it.

In a post on Instagram, the model, podcast host and TV star opened up about being “so excited” to share her black bikini look, as it is part of her Inamorata swimwear line in collaboration with Mirror Palais. The suit itself is covered in tiny silver charms on both the bikini bottoms and the top, and it’s a fun take on the popular look. I’ve seen some other suits with hardware previously this summer, but none that have been so, well, charming.

Fellow black bikini wearer Irina Shayk commented on Emily Ratajkowski’s post, sending a slew of emojis: “🔥🔥🔥.” Model Valentina Ferrer also shot some fire emojis but went a step further to show how much she approved of the look, commenting “needddd.” Additional fans sent their approval, writing things like "beautiful" and "body goals."

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) A photo posted by on

Ratajkowski has been known for even more risqué bikini looks in the past, and she’s spent a considerable amount of time promoting the line she’s proud of. The latest Mirror Palais collection includes several looks with the aforementioned charms, but also thong bikinis and booty shorts. The looks aren’t cheap, but being aspirational rarely is.

She’s not the only celebrity who has been on the bikini train of late, either. Liz Hurley throws on bikinis for all kinds of activities as part of running her own line of swimwear. The aforementioned Sweeney has a special line of lingerie-look swimwear she created with Frankie’s Bikinis (which also don't run cheap). It’s perhaps not quite as trendy to create bikinis as it is for celebrities to be involved in alcohol these days (See: George Clooney, Ryan Reynolds, The Rock; even JLo has her own alcohol despite living sober), but creating swimwear does still seem to be a popular pastime in the entertainment industry.

Clearly, there are plenty of bikini choices out there this summer and most of them are not being rocked by celebrities, but if you are looking for a black suit with something a little extra, there are certainly plenty of celebrities to look toward for inspiration. As the weather continues to heat up, I only assume these looks are going to pick up as well.

The real question is -- exactly how long will black suits continue to be trendy for?