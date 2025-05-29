Alexandra Daddario Is Back To Sheer Months After Giving Birth, And I Agree The Look’s Among ‘The Most Beautiful Dresses I’ve Ever Seen’

Alexandra Daddario has been turning heads for nearly as long as I’ve been working on the Internet, but she took a break from celebrity fashion for a bit after she and husband Andrew Form welcomed their little one around Halloween this past year. She took a bit of a break from the limelight afterward, but I am pleased to report she’s back on the fashion scene in a stunning dress that I agree is among “the most beautiful” I’ve seen.

Daddario has been partnered with Dior since 2023, when she signed on to be an ambassador for the notable high-end fashion brand. She reps both the lovely clothes from the brand, as well as the La Collection Privée fragrance collection, so while we can’t tell how the actress smelled from this pics, there’s every reason to believe it was rather fragrant. You can take a look at her sheer Dior gown with matching underwear, below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dior event was held in Rome at the Villa Albani Torlonia. Natalie Portman, Rosamund Pike and more were in attendance. Chiffon, lace and other sheer materials certainly seemed to be the dress code of the night.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ethereal was certainly the feel the celebrities in attendance seemed to be going for, but it may have been a bit chilly out, too. Natalie Portman was seen with a blazer on over her gorgeous-but-whispy dress, and Daddario and others were seen with umbrellas.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The San Andreas actress shared a post to social media with some of her favorite looks of the night, gushing they were among "the most beautiful" she'd ever seen.

Had an incredible time in Rome at the Dior Cruise show- it was stunning- I felt like I was in a movie. A little rain and the most beautiful dresses I’ve ever seen.

To note: This isn't the first time Alexandra Daddario has turned heads for stunning fashion. A favorite of mine was her confectionary cotton candy dress. But she also turned heads at an F1 event earlier in 2025, and there was recently that time she and Brie Larson rocked the same dress to the same event. Insofar as her taste in sheer, that was there before it was on trend on red carpets, as she's recalled the dress she wore when she landed her Emmy nomination.

I have to agree with Daddario's take on the event. Despite the rain, everything looked pretty and in place, and I'm excited to follow the actress on her next Dior adventure, whenever and wherever it takes her.