I Don’t Know How She Did It, But Katy Perry Managed To Make A Bikini Look Cool On The Red Carpet

You may know Katy Perry as an American Idol judge and of course a chart-topping singer. But, the American Music Award winner is also quite the fashionista as she came into the music industry embracing her quirk by wearing pinup dresses and different colored wigs. Now, with the "Roar" singer's most recent appearance, she proved that once again, because, I don’t know how she managed to make wearing a bikini on the red carpet look so cool!

Last year was the year of the black bikini with celebrities like Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk, and more sporting the sexy swimwear. This year, Katy Perry proved that wearing a bikini doesn’t only belong in the pool or the ocean. During the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Los Angeles Dolby Theatre, the “Teenage Dream” singer donned a black bikini and netted dress as her red carpet look, and she pulled it off spectacularly. Take a look at the starlet below:

(Image credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Designed by the New York label Interior, Katy Perry’s red carpet look consisted of a netted sheer dress tied together with red bows. You’d think it would resemble a beach cover-up considering a stringy black bikini is seen underneath the dress. The “I Kissed a Girl” singer completed her red carpet attire with knee-high boots from Khaite and black shield sunglasses from Acne Studios. While I never expected a bikini to be red carpet material, leave it to the glam popstar to show us how it’s done.

This isn't the first time Katy Perry has wowed onlookers with her red-carpet looks. At the Billboard Women In Music event, the Juno Award winner brought back the whale tail trend with a red corset top and skirt set that was classy in the front. The back was a party we all weren’t ready for with an exposed thong. Overall, you've got to give the California native credit for giving us some edgy and glam styles on the red carpet.

These fashion moments also are getting me excited about the pop star's potential return to music. After Katy Perry revealed she’d be leaving American Idol five days before Season 22’s premiere, she teased the possibility of releasing new music. She shared this shocking news on Jimmy Kimmel Live! saying she’s ready to explore exciting opportunities like performing in Rock in Rio in September. Perry explained that like Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson left the show , she felt it may be time for her to follow suit after seven seasons. But she also told Kimmel that she would be open to coming back if asked.

Katy Perry showed off her daring fashion sense wearing a black bikini on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet, and I love her all the more for it! I don’t know how she managed it, but it was cool for her to make a very unique appearance that way.

To see more of her fabulous fashion, make sure to watch her final season on American Idol as part of the 2024 TV schedule on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.